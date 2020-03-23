A 17-year-old youth was located by law enforcement early Sunday morning in Richland County, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson told the Sidney Herald.
"He was all right, and Montana Department of Family Services took custody of him," the RCSO representative stated.
On Friday afternoon, the RCSO sought information on the whereabouts of a "runaway" male. He was last seen in the area of County Road 131 and Highway 200, where he left at about 2 p.m. (MST) with his belongings, it was reported by the RCSO, which requested that information be posted online by local media to help locate the young man.
