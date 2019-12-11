Richland Economic Development Corps (REDC) met on Wednesday, Dec. 11, for the regular meeting. Here are some of the highlights.
1. Katie Dasinger, REDC program coordinator, updated the REDC board on her participation in Leadership Montana, a collaborative group from around the state that participates in leadership skills education. The group travels to different cities in Montana to learn how to address varying issues from a leadership standpoint. Dasinger most recently traveled to Kalispell and Bozeman. In Kalispell, the group focused on the growing trend of white supremacists in the western part of the state. In Bozeman, they discussed four-day school weeks and the positives of American Prairie Reserve. The group will travel to Lewistown next, where they will hear the other side of of the prairie reserve.
2. Leslie Messer, REDC executive director, said they are making an effort in the office to be more active on social media to engage the public. Posts are more frequent and they have begun featuring members of REDC on social media.
3. Sidney Young Professionals is having a school supply drive on Thursday, Dec. 12, at The Depot from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dasinger told the board teachers often spend on average upwards of $450 out-of-pocket to supply their room and many of those supplies are used up by the second semester. Supplies can also be dropped at the REDC office in Sidney.
4. Tami Christensen, city representative on REDC board, said the city is forging ahead with their Stormwater Study project, which is proving to be an important update. City Council will be hearing more about zoning for sidewalks during the public hearing on Monday, Dec. 16, at Sidney City Hall.