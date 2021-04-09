The end of the school year is rapidly approaching, but a lot of things are still going on in the local schools.
Here are a couple updates from some of those schools, updates that contain some pertinent information and some awards that students recently received.
Fairview
The Fairview High School FFA organization received a first place award for their Hall of Chapters display and earned the opportunity to represent Montana FFA at the National FFA Convention this fall.
They received the award and several others during the second day of the Montana FFA State Convention.
Those other awards include six individual awards given to Fairview FFA students and one team award.
Lauren Kjos received third place for the job employment category, and Hannah Sundheim received ninth place for the same category.
Then, Fairview placed third overall for their Ag Communications Team.
In the same category Lacie Selfing placed fourth, Kjos tied for sixth, Hannah Hurley placed eighth and Chloe Gullikson tied for 10th place.
The convention spanned across four days, April 7 through April 10, in Billings.
It’s the 91st year, and unlike years before this year, it is a hybrid event meaning some events are virtual and others are in person.
More information about the convention and its events can be found online at https://montanaffa.org/convention/.
Richey-Lambert
The Richey/Lambert Athletic Co-op is looking to fill several coaching positions in the coming weeks.
Currently, the school is looking for:
A head cross country coach for junior high
An assistant football coach for junior high
A football coach
A winter cheerleading coach
A head coach for girl’s basketball
A head coach for junior high girls basketball
A head coach for elementary girls basketball
A head coach for boy’s basketball
An assistant coach for boys basketball
A head coach for junior high boys basketball
A head coach for elementary boys basketball
A cheerleading advisor
A drill team advisor
Those who are interested can pick up an application at the Lambert High School office or the Richey High School office.
Applications are also available on the school websites at http://lps.schoolwires.net or www.richey.k12.mt.us or by contacting the co-op Clerk Jodi Williams at jwilliams@richey.k12.mt.us or via phone at 773-5523 during normal business hours.
And if anyone needs more information, they can contact Kara Triplett, Lambert’s athletic director, at 774-3333 Ext 103 or Carla Smith and Jon Barnhart, Richey’s athletic directors, at 773-5523.