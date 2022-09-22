Using change to make a change

Board members of Operation Roundup in no particular order are District 7 Representative and President Ann Bouchard, District 6 Representative and Vice President Dylan Klasna, District 5 Representative Jessica Berwick, District 3 Representative Angie Olson, District 4 representative Mary Hagler and District 2 Representative Jen Boyer.

Using your change to make a change is not a new idea, but there is a relatively new group in town with that mission.

They’re called Operation Roundup, and they are part of the Lower Yellowstone Rural electric Cooperative. Organized in 2017, the charitable effort operates by a very simple mechanism. Each participating member’s bill is rounded up to the next nearest dollar. That extra change — up to .99 cents — is then donated to a trust to be used for charitable purposes in the communities LYREC serves.



Tags

Load comments