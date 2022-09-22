Using change to make a change

Board members of Operation Roundup in no particular order are District 7 Representative and President Ann Bouchard, District 6 Representative and Vice President Dylan Klasna, District 5 Representative Jessica Berwick, District 3 Representative Angie Olson, District 4 representative Mary Hagler and District 2 Representative Jen Boyer.
Using your change to make a change is not a new idea, but there is a relatively new group in town with that mission.
They’re called Operation Roundup, and they are part of the Lower Yellowstone Rural electric Cooperative. Organized in 2017, the charitable effort operates by a very simple mechanism. Each participating member’s bill is rounded up to the next nearest dollar. That extra change — up to .99 cents — is then donated to a trust to be used for charitable purposes in the communities LYREC serves.
Each member who hasn’t opted out participates in the program. It’s an automatic opt-in, though customers can opt out if they wish by calling LYREC and letting them know. Individuals can also call LYREC to arrange a one-time donation if they wish.
The most any member donates in a given month is 99 cents, but the average is more like 50 cents. In all, this raises around $10,800 annually for Operation Roundup.
The funds are overseen by a board that includes a representative from each of the LYREC’s seven districts. They meet quarterly to decide which projects to fund.
A nonprofit entity may receive up to $2,500 in a calendar year, and is encouraged to reapply for funding if they have not yet reached the cap. The quarterly application deadlines are March 15, June 15, Sept. 15, and Dec. 15 of each year. Applications are online at www.lyrec.coop.
The criteria for an award is strict, but fairly simple. The money simply has to go to a program that’s helping to build the communities that LYREC serves.
Eastern Montana Bible Camp is an example of an organization that has received funding from Operation Roundup.
The group made its first grants in April 2018 and has granted $48,371 as of June 2022.
Nonprofits don’t necessarily have to reside within the LYREC service territory, but their programs must help the people who do.
The group’s five-year vision is a simple one, too.
“(The goal is) helping out the community and enriching the community,” District 7 representative and President Ann Bouchard told the Sidney Herald. “It’s reinvesting back into your community.”