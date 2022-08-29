USS Montana Crew greeted with applause during visit to Sidney

From left Machinist mate nuclear first class Matt Campolattara, Lt. JG Harvey, and petty officer Charles Robert, are crew members for a battleship named for Montana. They toured Sidney as part of an effort to learn more about their ship's namesake, as well as to share with Montana residents what it's like to serve aboard such a high-powered submarine.
Friday night three members of the USS Montana were greeted with a round of applause when they came into Sidney‘s VFW.
The three have been serving on the naval ship called the USS Montana since April 2018. They are on a military duty tour off the ship, while the USS Montana is undergoing some testing, prior to being fully placed in service..
MMN1 which stands for machinist mate nuclear first class. Matt Campolattara works in the engine room of the ship as the supervisor. He makes sure that the shaft keeps spinning in the water and the boat keeps propelling forward. He is from Illinois.
Lieutenant JG Harvey is a sonar tech. He is in control of sonar supervision.
“There are 15-man teams divided into a five-man watch, so there’s one supervisor and four other guys on duty in the sonar tech area of the ship.” Harvey said.
He had never been to Montana and someday he hopes to see the other side of the state, he told the Sidney Herald, adding, “This a beautiful area.”
The three men are stationed in Norfolk Virginia and will be returning to the ship Tuesday, Aug. 30. They have been off the ship since Wednesday, August 24. They’ve enjoyed their community relations tour.
Lieutenant Harvey states, “We are here to represent the Navy. We want Montana to know that we are using Navy funds and the Montana name appropriately on a U.S. warship. The ship has not been in any battles or conflicts.
When asked how far their ship had traveled from the United States, crew members said they couldn’t divulge that, since it is classified information.