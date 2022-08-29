USS Montana Crew greeted with applause during visit to Sidney

From left Machinist mate nuclear first class Matt Campolattara, Lt. JG Harvey, and petty officer Charles Robert, are crew members for a battleship named for Montana. They toured Sidney as part of an effort to learn more about their ship's namesake, as well as to share with Montana residents what it's like to serve aboard such a high-powered submarine.

 Robyn Heck | Sidney Herald

Friday night three members of the USS Montana were greeted with a round of applause when they came into Sidney‘s VFW.

The three have been serving on the naval ship called the USS Montana since April 2018. They are on a military duty tour off the ship, while the USS Montana is undergoing some testing, prior to being fully placed in service..



