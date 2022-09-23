Sidney police and fire, Richland County Sheriff's and Emergency Services, Valley and Roosevelt County Sheriff's departments, and Montana State Highway Patrol were among entities participating in a train the trainer class on breaching security doors.
A nation watched the Uvalde shooting incident in horror. The thing that stood out to Police Chief Mark Kraft who was among those watching were those strong security doors that kept officers out as they waited an eternity for a key to get in.
A simple key, a simple door. It started Kraft thinking. Could it happen here?
“We all here in the Sidney area we all train for active shooter response and just to be stymied by the door, a simple, simple door, you know that resulted potentially in the loss of multiple children is to me, it was horrifying,” Kraft told the Sidney Herald. “And that kind of spurred some actions with me because I thought, you know what, I could see that happening without the tools and without the training. Some of these higher security doors at schools and what-not they’re not easy to get through.”
Kraft took his thoughts along with an idea to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Sidney Fire Department and the Richland County Department of Emergency Services. The four entities agreed to work together to purchase a special training door, as well as the necessary break-in tools, to ensure that a shooting like that in Uvalde cannot happen here. The tools came with 16 hours of train the trainer classes, so that personnel in all four entities will learn to get through even the toughest of security doors.
“While I hope and pray that we never have to utilize these tools for that kind of purpose, there’s also times we respond for medical assistance,” Kraft added. “We can’t get in because it’s secured and it slows our overall response and it slows our ability to get in and gain access to the patient. So it’s more than just you know geared to accessing space for an active shooter. It provides the tools and skills to help the community on multiple levels.”
The training door cost the four departments around $10,000 and is manufactured by a company in Sweden. The door can simulate a variety of security door types, whether outward or inward opening, and it is a rugged piece of equipment that will last years. They also purchased tools that can be used by one person or a team of people. Security plates are not a problem with the techniques police and emergency personnel learned, nor are steel pins. The kit came with tools to address all of the barriers law enforcement might face in an active shooter situation without having to wait for a key.
Keys, Kraft pointed out, can be thwarted as well. Items can be stuck inside the key hole, to prevent keys from getting in to unlock the door. These tools mean that, too, is not a barrier to gaining entry quickly and efficiently.
The training was provided by Strohman Enterprise, which is the sole U.S. importer of SET Breaching products. It’s owned by retired Lt. col. USMC Joe Strohman, whose company is dedicated to providing equipment and training to qualified government, military, law enforcement, first responders, and other select groups.
Representatives from each department received 16 hours of training so that they can go back to their departments and train personnel on proper breaching techniques.
“We also opened this training up to others,” Kraft said.
The Montana Highway Patrol, and Valley and Roosevelt County Sheriff’s departments were among other agencies sending instructors to Sidney’s train the trainer class.
“We hope and pray that we never heave to use these tools,” Kraft said. “But I certainly don’t want to face a situation like in Uvalde, where, again, there’s potential loss of life simply due to can’t get in. That’s just unacceptable.”