Tobacco Education Specialist Jacklyn Damm

 Greg Hitchcock

Jacklyn Damm, Tobacco Education Specialist for the Richland County Health Department, is responsible for educating and promoting smoke cessation programs within Richland County including prevention of tobacco use among young people.

Damm said one of her greatest goals is preventing youth from vaping, a habit and addiction that has been on the rise nationally and in Montana in recent years.



