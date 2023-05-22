Jacklyn Damm, Tobacco Education Specialist for the Richland County Health Department, is responsible for educating and promoting smoke cessation programs within Richland County including prevention of tobacco use among young people.
Damm said one of her greatest goals is preventing youth from vaping, a habit and addiction that has been on the rise nationally and in Montana in recent years.
According to the Montana Tobacco Use Prevention Program, a program of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), 48 percent of Montana high school students have tried e-cigarettes, otherwise known as vaping; 26 percent are current users; and vaping is the number one form of smoking among Montana youth.
The Sept. 2022 Richland County Youth Risk Behavior Survey showed 55 percent of high school students and 26 percent of middle school students have vaped.
The reasons are plain, according to Damm. Big tobacco companies' are using marketing strategies that target youth in an unregulated market.
“There isn’t much regulation going on,” she said.
In 1998, the Master Settlement Agreement between the four largest tobacco companies and the states restricted tobacco companies from advertising, marketing and promoting to youth through cartoons, in movies, television shows, theater, music, and video games, and sponsorships in events with significant youth audiences or team sports.
“Big tobacco sells vapes through point of sale marketing instead,” Damm said.
“They will market it at the point where it is being sold at. When you go to a convenience store, you see a power wall right in front of the counter. Below the counter with the candy, and this candy is colored the same as the vape products. Big tobacco pays to put the product there,” she said.
The DPHHS stated that the placement of tobacco products near candy and the placement of advertisements at children’s eye level is common in retail establishments and that national data suggests 77 percent of middle school students and 81 percent of high school students were exposed to these ads in 2019.
“Big tobacco is using the kids as guinea pigs because they don’t know what the long term effects of vaping are,” Damm said. “The younger they can get them started, the longer they can have them as customers. So, they target the youth.”
The 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act gave the Food and Drug Administration authority to place further restrictions on tobacco companies from marketing to youth.
Damm said tobacco companies found a loophole in the act.
“In 2009, The FDA stepped in and said you could no longer sell flavored refillable vapes. Big tobacco found a loophole and they made single one-time use candy-flavored vapes. So you can buy them right here in town,” she said.
“That (the Act) was 14 years ago, and still 1,300 people are dying each day due to a tobacco related illness,” Damm said.
While never advocating for someone to begin smoking, Damm said that if someone quits smoking cigarettes, the body will heal itself over time.
“They don’t think that when you vape that you will come back from it. When you inhale, they burn. It isn’t vapor. It is an aerosol. It has fine particles of metal. You are sucking on a battery,” she said.
“The thing I do most is work with the youth. We have a youth group that does peer to peer education. It is the best practice that peers teach each other, they learn better,” Damm said. “We have a peer group at each school in Richland County. We teach the peer groups the facts we want them to know and teach their peers.”
“Our message? I tell them tobacco is the only product that is sold today that is intended to kill you,” she said.