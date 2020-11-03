Veterans Day is coming up fast, and to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and have served our country, we at the Sidney Herald featuring local veterans.
To do this, we will be publishing photos of veterans, and we want you to send in your photos of veterans in your family.
To submit a photo to be featured, send the photo in an email to publisher@sidneyherald.com. In the email, include the veteran's name, their rank and branch they served in, years of duty and their deployments.
Veterans Day is such an important day for our country, so do not miss this opportunity to help us feature those who deserve the highest honor.