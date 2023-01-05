The Sidney Eagles hosted a veteran's night celebration during a basketball game against Dawson County on Tuesday. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has put on the event intermittently throughout the past several years, but VFW President Tim Tharp would like to see the celebration become an annual event.
"I don't believe that it has ever been a long-standing thing that is done annually, but we would like to do something like this once a year during the Fall, and then in the winter. We did this during a football game this past Fall and wanted to do one during basketball season as well," Tharp explained.
With Sidney being home to many veterans, this celebration was very special. Many Sidney high schoolers join the military after graduation, and one of them returned Tuesday night for the special event.
Marine Corps PFC Christian Lassey, a member of the VFW Auxiliary and 2021 Sidney graduate, carried the American Flag during the event.
Tharp explained that celebrations such as Tuesday night's are important so that youth can come together to appreciate and honor veterans. He also said that it is important for youth to learn about the sacrifices veterans made to ensure their safety.
"One consistent thing in this world is that evil exists, and it requires men and women of good character to step up and defend those unable to defend themselves. This is just one purpose of the U.S. military, and it is important that everyone realize the sacrifice that our military personnel are willing to make for a neighbor or stranger," Tharp said.
After the veterans event, the Eagles met rivals Dawson County on the basketball court. Dawson County came out on top of the matchup; 88-47.