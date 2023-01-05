Marine Corps. PFC Christian Lassey

Marine Corps. PFC Christian Lassey, also a 2021 SHS graduate, carried the American Flag at Tuesday's veterans celebration

The Sidney Eagles hosted a veteran's night celebration during a basketball game against Dawson County on Tuesday. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has put on the event intermittently throughout the past several years, but VFW President Tim Tharp would like to see the celebration become an annual event.

"I don't believe that it has ever been a long-standing thing that is done annually, but we would like to do something like this once a year during the Fall, and then in the winter. We did this during a football game this past Fall and wanted to do one during basketball season as well," Tharp explained.



