Veterans Day honors all the veterans of the United States Armed Forces.
It began as Armistice Day, which commemorated the end of World War I, and it was set to the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month because that was when the Allies and Germany put the armistice into effect.
It was changed to Veterans Day in 1954, after the close of World War II and the Korean War, and has been known as that ever since.
There was a brief period when the date was different, but the historic and patriotic significance of Nov. 11 eventually won out.
Other countries also have observances on the same date. This makes sense when you consider that World War I was a multinational effort. In Canada and Great Britain, Nov. 11 is called Remembrance Day.
Veterans Day is distinct from Memorial Day, and it is important to observe this distinction. Memorial Day is a time to remember those who gave their lives for America, particularly in battle, or from wounds suffered in battle.
Veterans Day, meanwhile, recognizes all those who served their country in war or peace, dead or alive, though the main purpose of the day is to thank living veterans for their service and all the sacrifices they made.
Freedom is not free, and we at the Sidney Herald deeply appreciate all our veterans. We want to thank you all for your service and sacrifice on this of all days, and all year-round.