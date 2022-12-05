Richland County Food Bank Tim Tharp Candy Markwald Food Drive Dec 2022

Candy Markwald, Violette Tharp and Tim Tharp look over the recently arrived donations to the Richland County Food Bank 

 By Marcus Cardarelli | Sidney Herald

The Rev. Dr. Timothy Tharp heaved stack after stack of food donations onto the scale at the Richland County Food Bank Monday evening while Violette Tharp and Candy Markwald helped to get them into the store room. The trio share one thing in common: a passion to further the Food Bank’s mission to function as a primary source to aid the community.

“I am concerned about the food drive. I have known Candy Markwald my entire life. I am familiar with their operations here, and I try to do everything to support them,” Tharp said.



