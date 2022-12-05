The Rev. Dr. Timothy Tharp heaved stack after stack of food donations onto the scale at the Richland County Food Bank Monday evening while Violette Tharp and Candy Markwald helped to get them into the store room. The trio share one thing in common: a passion to further the Food Bank’s mission to function as a primary source to aid the community.
“I am concerned about the food drive. I have known Candy Markwald my entire life. I am familiar with their operations here, and I try to do everything to support them,” Tharp said.
Tharp is the President of the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Auxillary and he spotted the VFW Uniting to Combat Hunger (UTCH) grant online, which was the organization’s response to meet the food needs of the community in a post-pandemic environment. The grant application specified that the VFW Auxiliary would match either $1,500 in cash, in poundage of food or as a combination of the two. In collaboration with several other programs, Tharp was able to collect the necessary amount of poundage to be able to apply for and ultimately receive the grant.
“I have a couple of other programs that I am working with and I pieced together a whole bunch of different entities, Savage School, First Lutheran Church of Savage, Grace Lutheran Church of Skaar and the VFW Post, but the biggest part that pushed us over the edge was the Community Concert at the Middle School. The combination of money and pounds got us over the top to get that grant,” Tharp explained.
Tharp said that he is thankful to the Richland County Commissioners for providing the new location for the Food Bank and to Markwald for her efforts of running the operation. The former food bank had been located in the old post office and the space was limited.
The new building is much more spacious. There are no winding stairs or twists and turns. Food collections don’t have to be spread out across several locations throughout Sidney. Food donations can be delivered straight out of the back of pickups.
“It’s really nice to be able to have this for the community. They are all doing this out of the goodness of their hearts,” Tharp said.
Markwald expressed her gratitude to Tharp and to the Richland County Commissioners for providing the new space rent-free to the Food Bank. She said that the community’s donations which he gathered will go a long way to help the Food Bank provide for the community. On average, a client will receive around sixty pounds of food.
“What Tim has given us will fill our shelves that look like swiss cheese. They may look full and blessed today but we are dealing with families and adults,” Markwald said.
To receive help, the Food Bank will ask asks potential clients for information that can prove residency within Richland County. Markwald explained that in the past, there have misunderstandings. The Food Bank is renowned for its generosity, which drew people from outside Richland County. The food bank’s volunteer staff will also ask for the ages of any children so that age-appropriate needs can be met.
“We ask them [clients] for very little information. We are the Richland County Food Bank. We focus on Lambert, Savage, Sidney and Fairview in this context. We had to do that because we had folks coming from Alexander and Watford, so we had to say that we are the Richland County Food Bank and this is who we are going to assist. That’s all we ask. We don’t ask if they are employed or for their social security number,” Markwald explained.
Veterans can contact the Richland County Food Bank to receive a voucher for ten pounds of meat provided by Eastern Montana Meats.
Markwalk said that the volunteers are one of the most important components of the entire operation.
“We rely on the hard work of community members. We rely on volunteerism, because none of us get paid. We are all just volunteers and the Commissioners have been incredibly supportive in our mission over the past twelve years. Them being as supportive as they have been has allowed us to step forward and figure out who we are,” Markwald said.
Daily needs vary in size and scope, but include everything from Kleenex, vegetables, cereal, flour, sugar, meat, margarine and a voucher for bread. Clients also receive a notification card with the date for their next return. Both milk and eggs are expensive this year, but eggs are a preferred food item.
“Milk is really expensive and we only have one fridge. Milk takes up a lot of space and eggs are incredibly hard to come by, so we are taking the eggs but now, instead of a dozen eggs, people are only receiving six,” Markwald said.
Markwald reiterated her thanks to members of the community who donate time, money, food and energy to help make the Richland County Food Bank a safe place, a place where those who are in need can get support.
“Members of the community make a huge difference in our ability to assist the people of our community. They make a monetary donation and we use the monetary donation to invest in case lot sales, we invest in hot dogs, we invest in those things so we can help the client on a daily basis,” Markwald said.