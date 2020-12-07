A new dropbox has been set up on the south side of the VFW Post 4099 building near the parking lot for retired flags.
The box is quite noticeable with red, white and blue paint, donated by Kirby Feldman with Sidney Body Shop. and flag work and lettering, donated by Ryan Anderson with Signs of Sidney.
Everett Crum, Quarter Master for VFW, said that the VFW will oversee all disposals in a proper flag disposal ceremony.
There is no fee to use the box to retire your old flags. It is a free service being provided to the community by the VFW Post 4099.
For any questions about the box, Crum may be reached at 406-480-3715, or call the VFW at 406-433-9982.