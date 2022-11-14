The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Sidney hosted a dinner for local veterans on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
Over sixty attendees came to the dinner, consisting of both veterans and their families. The VFW Post 4099 was nearly full by the time the dinner began.
Commander Bill Henderson and Quartermaster Everitt Crum made the early rounds greeting veterans and families before dinner, and both spoke briefly after dinner.
The pair thanked those who attended and acknowledged the inclement weather outside the attendees dealt with to be there. As the current population of VFW members age, the cold weather can affect people’s decision to venture out.
“We usually have a little bit of a bigger crowd. A few years back we would get as high as a hundred and then we had to skip it one year. The weather can really kill you,” Crum said.
“The meal tonight was very good and the fellowship was even better yet,” Henderson said.
The banquet hall of the VFW takes one back in time. The post had its charter established in 1945, when membership hosted over four-hundred veterans in the local area, most of whom had fought in the First and Second World Wars.
The ambience and smell from buildings built in America’s post-war era still hold on to their comfortable originality. They remind of grandmothers and grandfathers. Such physical structures recall a time without modern technology, when things seemed simple. But things were anything but simple.
Crum served two tours in Vietnam. He was young and unwed and decided to stay on to be honorably discharged after his return home.
On Jan. 31 of 1968, the Tet Offensive was launched. The attack rolled out in three phases that lasted until late September of 1968.
“I did Vietnam in ‘68 and ‘69 in the Marine Corps,” Crum said.
Membership to the VFW has only one requirement - members must have served US interests abroad. It’s such a simple, little detail, yet it signifies an entire universe of difference.
Crum spoke briefly after the meal to the assembled guests. He spoke on current issues and he thanked the current efforts by current military branches to provide official representation and assistance with funerals. He also mentioned lower membership registration.
“We need young veterans. We’re not going to have people to bury our veterans. It’s fifty dollars for a yearly membership. We pay the first year's dues and we furnish them with a uniform,” Crum explained.
Crum gave a special thanks to Larry Trout, a 91-year-old member and the “hardest working member of the post" according to Crum.
The Auxiliary is also an available option for former members of the military to join.
Some duties that VFW members carry out is to represent the VFW and its members at funerals. Five veterans attend the service with an American flag, a VFW flag, two rifles and a horn for Taps - the military bugle played at US servicemen’s funerals. Crum thanked Don Metzer, the post’s bugler, for all of his help and dedication.
“You really can’t have too many. Sometimes you can’t make it to a funeral,” Crum said.
VFW member Danny Albrechts, born in Sidney from a military family, also gave a brief talk on what the military means to him. He highlighted how fortunate he is, since the military provided him with opportunities to finish his bucket list.
The US Navy stationed Albrechts all over the world. Military services provided him with courses and training in multiple subjects to prepare him to meet any challenges.
“I traveled to 72 countries and took classes in 48 different schools,” Albrechts said.
Albrechts also spoke on mental health issues which affect veterans and the importance of the VFW helping veterans through difficult issues stemming from their combat service.
Some veterans in attendance had sadness on their faces and their voices were choked, constricted with emotion. These quiet souls, with heads turned slightly down, had dark memories that only veterans can understand and most are unwilling to speak about.
The true cost of their service to the United States became painfully obvious as the night went on. For some veterans, the distorted horrors of war are the memories which they must endure as the price for our freedom.
In old buildings such as Post 4099, younger veterans, though few in number, come to share in the fellowship. They share a unique bond at which only outsiders can speculate on.
It’s these moments that remind us of the sacrifice of those who fell in the service of their country, and it is a point which Crum and Henderson were frequent to acknowledge throughout the evening's ceremonies.