Alex Villegas joins Jon Marker as a winner in last week's election of four trustees to serve on the Sidney Public School District 5 Board.
Villegas and Marker, along with Randall Iversen and Phillip David Seitz, were officially declared winners after the votes were tallied and certified this week.
A total of 1,545 ballots were cast during the mail-in election, according to figures provided by Election Administrator Nicki Beyer.
Seitz and Iversen ran unopposed for 3-year terms as trustees to the school district board. Seitz and Iversen received 1,177 votes each.
Marker received 1,012 votes, while Villegas received 658 votes.
Jason Schrader, who also ran for one of the 2-year terms, received 604 votes. He will not serve as a trustee.
The election by mail-in ballot concluded last Tuesday, May 5. An "unofficial" tally of votes was announced the following day, making clear Marker, Iversen and Seitz were victorious.
Less clear was the outcome between Villegas and Schrader. Villegas — who had been appointed to serve as a school board trustee — emerged victorious after the election results were declared official this week.
Voters Say Yes, Buy 'Old Bank'
In addition to the election of four trustee positions, Richland County voters approved a ballot measure to purchase the old Stockman Bank building, located at 101 South Central Ave. in downtown Sidney. The building has been in use as the school district's superintendent offices for the past few years under a lease agreement.
Voters agreed by a vote of 827 (for), 590 (against) and 114 (rejected because of absent mandatory signatures) to move forward with purchasing the building.
The purchase will proceed, an election official said, provided the seller and buyer can agree on a price not to exceed $500,000, as per the ballot initiative approved by voters. The old bank building will continue to serve as the administrative offices for the school district superintendent. It may also be used as an "alternate education" site.
However, parking at the location — which serves as a public meeting place for school-related matters — is problematic. Parking is likely to become an issue that will need to be addressed in the near future if the sale is completed.