The MonDak Boy’s and Girl’s Club has launched into the future of career exploration with Virtual Reality Headsets.
There are only eight headsets like this in the entire state of Montana, all of them located at Boys and Girls Clubs. Five of these eight are in Richland County.
While small in number, they've already made a big splash at a variety of events, including, the Faith Alliance Youth Center, the Action Summit and the Fairview School Job Showcase, where kids have been able to try out simulations ranging from CDL driver to robotic specialist.
Hailey Carranza is the primary facilitator of the virtual reality program here at the Mondak Boy’s and Girl’s Club and was able to begin using the simulations in March after completing training.
“The goal is to get 60 kids/people through 10 simulations by Sept. of 2023,” Carranza said.
There are 23 simulations available to try: Robotics Specialist, Paint Shop Specialist, Robot Maintenance, Assemblers, Quality Assurance, Maintain and Repair Workers, Site Safety Specialist, Automotive Service Technician, First Responder, Carpenter, Cabinet Maker/Finisher, Electrician, Heating/Air Installer, Sheet Metal Worker, Machinists, Plumbers/Pipefitters, Welders, Metal Workers, Warehouse Inventory, Warehouse Worker, Hoist/Crane Operator and Hotel Front Desk.
Also new within the virtual reality world, UPS has partnered with Boy’s and Girl’s Clubs of America to do a driving simulation through the UPS Road Code Virtual Reality. This will go through all of the same regulations that UPS drivers are required to go through before they are able to drive the trucks. This includes texting and driving, falling asleep at the wheel, wearing your seatbelt and other safety lessons for ages 10 and up.
According to a release by Transfrvr, “Boy’s and Girl’s Clubs across Montana are currently using Transfr’s immersive technology for career exploration after receiving a $1.586 million grant from the Governor’s Office Emergency Education Relief fund for the program."
This grant is how the virtual reality simulations became a reality here in Richland County.
“It’s job forces targeting rural areas for kids that can’t really try the jobs out themselves before choosing a career,” Carranza said.
Carranza is hoping to bring more interest into the virtual reality program to help teens explore career opportunities and will be continuing to reach out to local schools.