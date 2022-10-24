Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center

Polling location for Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 22 & 23 will be located at the Event Center on the Richland County Fairgrounds at 2118 West Holly Street in Sidney

 James Allen | Sidney Herald

On election day, Nov. 8, Richland County voters will be voting for federal, state, county, judicial, along with two very important state ballot questions.

For U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District, the incumbent, Republican Matt Rosendale is running against Democrat candidate Penny Ronning and Independent candidate, Gary Buchanan and Libertarian candidate Sam Rankin.



