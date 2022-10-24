On election day, Nov. 8, Richland County voters will be voting for federal, state, county, judicial, along with two very important state ballot questions.
For U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District, the incumbent, Republican Matt Rosendale is running against Democrat candidate Penny Ronning and Independent candidate, Gary Buchanan and Libertarian candidate Sam Rankin.
For State Representative District 35, the incumbent, Republican Brandon Ler of Savage is running unopposed for the seat in the Montana Legislature.
Public Service Commissioner District 1 incumbent, Randy Pinocci, who has served on the Commission since 2018 and previously represented House District 19 in the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2017, is running for re-election unopposed.
In statewide judicial offices, two Supreme Court Justice positions are on the ballot, of seven total judgeships on the court. Both positions are non-partisan offices.
For Supreme Court Justice #1, the incumbent, Jim Rice from Helena, who has served on the Supreme Court since 2001, is being challenged by Billings attorney, Bill D’Alton.
For Supreme Court Justice #2, the incumbent, Ingrid Gustafson from Billings, who has served on the Supreme Court since 2017, is being challenged by James Brown from Dillon, who is currently the Public Service Commission chairman.
For county offices, the office of County Commissioner District 2 for Richland County is on the ballot with Republican Shane Gorder, who is running unopposed.
The Richland County Clerk and Recorder’s office is also on the ballot with Republican Stephanie Verhasselt running unopposed.
For the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the incumbent, Republican John K. Dynneson is running for re-election.
Voters will also see the County Coroner’s office on the ballot, with Albert T. ‘Al’ McGahan running unopposed.
The County Attorney position is on the ballot, with Republican Charity McLarty, who is running unopposed.
The Richland County Superintendent of Schools has a candidate running unopposed with Republican Timothy W. Tharp.
The office of Public Administrator also has a candidate running unopposed with Republican Marty Casey.
The County Treasurer, with incumbent, Republican Amy Metz, is also running unopposed.
For the Justice of the Peace position with the Justice Court, Luke Savage is asking Richland County Voters to allow him to be retained in office for another term.
Two statewide issues are also on the ballot, with the first being a proposed constitutional amendment to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Referred to as Montana C-48, the amendment would prevent unreasonable searches and seizures in relation to electronic data or electronic communications and would add language to require a search warrant in such cases. So essentially, voting yes would amend the state constitution to include electronic data or electronic communications protection in the state constitution, while a no vote would oppose an amendment in the change of language. The proposed amendment is an attempt to boost digital privacy protections.
The other state ballot initiative is referred to as LR-131. This initiative is an act adopting the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act. The act would make medical professionals criminally liable for not providing life-sustaining care to what is being referred to as an infant “born alive.”
The act stipulates that providers who do not comply could face felony charges and up to twenty years in prison, along with a sizable fine.
Where you vote in person on election day, Nov. 8, depends on where you live in the county.
According to the Richland County elections page, Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 22 and 23 have been permanently moved to the Event Center at the Richland County Fairgrounds, located at 2118 West Holly Street in Sidney. The previous polling location at the Sidney Assembly of God Church is no longer being used. Precincts will remain as individual precincts.
Precinct 12 has permanently moved to the new Senior Center in Fairview at 217 West Fifth Street from the previous polling place location of St. Catherine’s Church.
The following precincts will have no changes and will vote at their regular polling places:
Precinct 5 Savage Senior Center 178 E Main Street
Precinct 7 Lambert School Old Gym 121 3rd Ave N
Precinct 17 Girard Hall at 13610 County Road 338
Precinct 19 Elmdale Hall at 32108 County Road 139
The courthouse is the polling place for absentee voting and late registration.
If a voter has not registered, late registration ends on Monday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m., which is the day before elections. House Bill 176 eliminated same-day registration.
In Richland County all polls open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m., with the exception of Girard Hall and Elmdale Hall which both open at 12 p.m. and close at 8 p.m.
More info on the election can be found at the Montana Secretary of State’s website.