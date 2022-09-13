This year’s Wanna Be an Elk Golf Tournament is set for 8;30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Sidney Elks Lodge No. 1782 on Sept. 17.
The four-person scramble is $75 per person, which does not include the cart. The event includes a free will offering brisket and pulled pork dinner at 5 p.m., as well as a silent and live auction starting at 7 p.m.
For questions about the tournament, contact Sidney Elks Lodge at 406-433-2406. For questions bout the benefit or auction, contact Josh Herman at 509-951-2296. For questions about the golf tournament, call Ryan Laqua at 406-480-9052.
Money raised during this year’s Wanna be an Elk tournament will be going this year to help Owen Dotson, a 9-year-old boy diagnosed before birth with OEIS Complex, a very rare birth defect affecting just 1 in every 250,000 births.
As a result of his illness, Dotson has had to endure many surgeries, traveling to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado, where he is under the care of a team of doctors that includes a urologist, nephrologist, neurosurgeon and colo-rectal surgeon.
Dotson has also been to Shriner’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon for spinal issues.
Dotson needs a life-changing surgery to correct his scoliosis. The two-month process will begin with four to six weeks of halo gravity traction to gradually straighten his spine, followed immediately by surgery to place rods alongside his spine and hold the correction in place.
wen and his mother will stay at Shriner’s hospital during this time, after which they will need to return to the hospital every two months so the rods can be lengthened and grow along with him to keep everything in place.
The stay at Shriner’s will be costly. Dotson will also need a van with a wheelchair lift, so he can stay in his wheelchair while traveling to and from medical appointments.
Those unable to attend the benefit auction may still donate funds to help Dotson. Contact Sidney Elks at a 480-433-2406.