Owen Dotson

This year’s Wanna Be an Elk Golf Tournament is set for 8;30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Sidney Elks Lodge No. 1782 on Sept. 17.

The four-person scramble is $75 per person, which does not include the cart. The event includes a free will offering brisket and pulled pork dinner at 5 p.m., as well as a silent and live auction starting at 7 p.m.



