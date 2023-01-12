When you receive your water and sewer bills for January 2023’s usage, you will notice an increase on the base rate of the water.
In 2018, the City of Sidney went through an extensive water rate increase process that included letters to all property owners and properties, a public hearing and many discussions at public meetings. This rate increase process was for a five-year period, as the City Council knew there were water projects that must be done, but it was not the best option to do one large increase.
The 2023 water rate increase is the most substantial increase, but is the last of the planned increases at this time. The increase will add an additional $6.60 per EDU to the base water rate of each bill.
But what does that mean?
Sidney municipal water is charged at two rates, the base rate is for all water usage up to 3,000 gallons in the month. There is an additional charge for any water usage over the 3,000 gallons of $.36 for every 100 gallons over. The base rate will now be $36.42 for water, and no increase is on the overage charges. The City bills water and sewer together, so your water and sewer base rates combined will now be $80.64 per month for residential meters, not including any overage charges.
Good news?
Because the base rate is not on the overages, it will not cost you more for having a larger family, watering your lawn or any other tasks that require more water usage than normal. This is also the last planned increase on water and sewer per the 2018 rate study.
Why are we doing the rate increase?
The Sidney water tower in Water Tower Park needs to be replaced because it is undersized for our municipal water supply storage as recommended by the State DEQ. A rate increase is the most cost-effective choice to replace it due to the lead paint abatement and that the tower cannot be expanded. This is estimated to be at least a $5 mil project, but the City has already pursued and been awarded a $1,081,517 ARPA Minimum Allocation grant. This rate increase is covering bond payments for the project, not to pay for it outright in cash.
How do our rates compare?
One of the most common questions residents want answered when a new rate increase comes into effect is how our rates compare to other municipalities.
Some comparable municipal rates at the same 3,000 gallon minimum are: Red Lodge (population 2339) $97.57; Glendive (population 4,871) $91.86; Lewistown (population 5,967) $42.61; Laurel (population 7,164) $78.97; Miles City (population 8,441) $54.13; Havre (population 9,417) $82.50;Billings (population 115,689) $64.81