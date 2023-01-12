SIDNEY SMOKE 5-23-21
Analicia Haynes | Williston Herald

When you receive your water and sewer bills for January 2023’s usage, you will notice an increase on the base rate of the water.

In 2018, the City of Sidney went through an extensive water rate increase process that included letters to all property owners and properties, a public hearing and many discussions at public meetings. This rate increase process was for a five-year period, as the City Council knew there were water projects that must be done, but it was not the best option to do one large increase.



