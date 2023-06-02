Katie Turnbull and Jenna Phillips

Katie Turnbull of  Nurture Nest Cafe (l) and Jenna Phillips at the Wellness Collective and Healthy Kids Expo.

 Greg Hitchcock

The Wellness Collective and Healthy Kids Expo brought together 19 vendors under one roof at the Richland County Events Center on Thursday.

Kali Godfrey, executive director of the chamber, said this was the first time the chamber hosted this event as a pilot project for another health event in January.

Martha Nugent

Martha Nugent speaks about Martha's Place at the Wellness Collective on Thursday.


