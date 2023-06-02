The Wellness Collective and Healthy Kids Expo brought together 19 vendors under one roof at the Richland County Events Center on Thursday.
Kali Godfrey, executive director of the chamber, said this was the first time the chamber hosted this event as a pilot project for another health event in January.
“People see rural counties as struggling to get resources, but we have all our resources here under one roof,” Godfrey said.
Not only health resources from the Sidney Health Center and fitness centers, but the Sidney Police Department and MonDak Heritage Center along with other community resources were at the event to answer questions and hand out information.
Katie Turnbull, Caycee Hermansen, and Krista Frank of Nurture Nest Cafe are nationally certified lactation counselors who host community meetings every second Tuesday of the month at Sidney Health Center.
Babies are weighed and measured by a registered nurse, receive breastfeeding support and education on positioning, latching, establishing, or managing milk supply, pumping, weaning, and more.
“It’s incredibly important to have support for mothers in helping them continue to nourish their babies,” Turnbull said. “We help babies from birth to one year of age.”
Katie Kringen is the founder of Chatter Pediatric Therapy of Williston with clinics in Dickinson, Jamestown, and Minot. At one time, Kringen said she wanted to be a graphic designer, but fate and her mother stepped in and she turned to speech therapy instead.
“Play is how kids learn. The most basic thing in the house is often the best. Learning starts with play,” Kringen said.
Marth Nugent, president of Martha’s Place, a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide personalized care and comfort to those with terminal illness and their families, regardless of social status or their ability to pay, spoke of the need for affordable apartments for senior living.
“I needed to establish a place where people could pass away with dignity on their own terms. Our motto is God's plan. Our hands,” she said.
The keynote speaker for the evening was Danny Wyrwas of Billings, a survivor of a heart attack he incurred while hiking the Rockies. His presentation was titled “The heart of the matter: Making yourself the priority.”
“We all have mountaintop moments. In an instant we can find ourselves on the bottom,” Wyrwas said.
Wyrwas suffered a heart attack and had open heart surgery that saved his life. He said he spent several months in recovery asking himself why bad things happen to good people.
Wyrwas came up with three principles to live a life: The power of a pal, living a 3D lifestyle, and living a peek to peak experience.
“A pal can get you through and encourage you. We need people. We are created for the community,” he said.
The 3D lifestyle stands for living with discipline, diligence and determination.
“Don’t waste time. Diligence is what I will do every day. Compare yourself to yourself, not to others. Comparing yourself to others leads to discouragement, that is why you need a pal,” Wyrwas said.
“Lastly, seek out peak experiences. When I am content, I stop growing. Our time is limited. If it is to help one or thousands of people, it is worth it,” he said.