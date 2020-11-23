Amber Pust class

Mrs. Amber Pust's class took a small break during class one day and shared what Thanksgiving means to them. (Not pictured- Owen Dotson).

 Photo by Dillan Schorfheide

Second grade classes at West Side Elementary participated in a little thought exercise for Thanksgiving.

The prompt was simple: What does Thanksgiving mean to you?

A few classes responded, and for this edition of the Sidney Herald, here are the responses from Mrs. Amber Pust’s class.

TJ Ostle- To me Thanksgiving is giving thanks and we get to put up the Christmas tree.

Amiyah Hernandez- To me, Thanksgiving is giving thanks and being thankful for someone or something.

Amy Piedra- My favorite Thanksgiving game is catch the fish and Bego too.

Jazmyne Klein- To me, Thanksgiving is about giving thanks and eating special food and playing special games too.

Bentley Hazen- To me, Thanksgiving is fun because I like coffee.

Quin Stambaugh- I want to make a pet turkey for me.

Isaac Perez- To me Thanksgiving is about giving thanks to the ones you love.

Brooklyn Squires- To me, Thanksgiving is my favorite because food and game and love and care.

Braya Radke- To me, Thanksgiving is a good time to see my family, and to eat with my family. My auntie means a lot to me.

Collin Coryell- To me, Thanksgiving is a time when my family can get together, and make amazing memories.

John Kane Petersen- My favorite Thanksgiving memory is playing in leaves.

Brady Eustice- My favorite Thanksgiving food is ham.

Paisley Obergfell- To me, Thanksgiving is having my grandma’s shortcake.

Owen Dotson- To me, Thanksgiving is about giving thanks. I am most thankful for my family.

Kash Fitzgerald- To me, Thanksgiving is very fun and good for giving thanks.

Konnar Ulrich- To me, Thanksgiving is when I get to go to my Nanna’s and Pappa’s for Thanksgiving. I get to see my cousin and Aunt Sharrie, and my dad, too, sometimes.

