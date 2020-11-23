Second grade classes at West Side Elementary participated in a little thought exercise for Thanksgiving.
The prompt was simple: What does Thanksgiving mean to you?
A few classes responded, and for this edition of the Sidney Herald, here are the responses from Mrs. Amber Pust’s class.
TJ Ostle- To me Thanksgiving is giving thanks and we get to put up the Christmas tree.
Amiyah Hernandez- To me, Thanksgiving is giving thanks and being thankful for someone or something.
Amy Piedra- My favorite Thanksgiving game is catch the fish and Bego too.
Jazmyne Klein- To me, Thanksgiving is about giving thanks and eating special food and playing special games too.
Bentley Hazen- To me, Thanksgiving is fun because I like coffee.
Quin Stambaugh- I want to make a pet turkey for me.
Isaac Perez- To me Thanksgiving is about giving thanks to the ones you love.
Brooklyn Squires- To me, Thanksgiving is my favorite because food and game and love and care.
Braya Radke- To me, Thanksgiving is a good time to see my family, and to eat with my family. My auntie means a lot to me.
Collin Coryell- To me, Thanksgiving is a time when my family can get together, and make amazing memories.
John Kane Petersen- My favorite Thanksgiving memory is playing in leaves.
Brady Eustice- My favorite Thanksgiving food is ham.
Paisley Obergfell- To me, Thanksgiving is having my grandma’s shortcake.
Owen Dotson- To me, Thanksgiving is about giving thanks. I am most thankful for my family.
Kash Fitzgerald- To me, Thanksgiving is very fun and good for giving thanks.
Konnar Ulrich- To me, Thanksgiving is when I get to go to my Nanna’s and Pappa’s for Thanksgiving. I get to see my cousin and Aunt Sharrie, and my dad, too, sometimes.