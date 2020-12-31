It was a year of triumph and tragedy, with many memorable moments. What were the top 10 most memorable and change worthy? We curated a list of the top 20 or so most change-worthy or memorable stories, then took a poll of our readers, and here are the results for No. 1 through 5.
For No. 6 through 10, please see the Dec. 27 edition of the Sidney Herald.
5. All things Pandemic — A pandemic was the furthest thing from anyone’s mind when 2020 rolled in, but once it had arrived, it took over the conversation around the globe, affecting everything and everyone from everywhere. Countries around the world put down travel restrictions, governments locked down bars, restaurants and salons trying to prevent superspreading events, and urged as many people as possible to work remotely. The sudden slowdown in activity drop-kicked oil and gas prices. Then an international price war came along and gave the industry another chop, glutting the world’s oil supply and driving prices to historic lows. In Montana, schools were closed along with bars and restaurants. The first COVID-19 deaths in Montana were reported in mid-March. By year’s end there were 961 COVID-related deaths, more than 21 times the annual number of reported flu deaths. Businesses have done their best, meanwhile, to survive the pandemic, using technology to set up contactless pickup and delivery models for business, but Main Street is still reeling headed into 2021.
4. Death of Cartwright teen sparks Montana’s first SAVE chapter — Anders Lassey had an exuberant personality, always ready for adventures, and he loved to run. His death shocked family and friends alike. No one saw it coming. The Fairview track star’s death has prompted the state’s first SAVE chapter, which will cover a 100-mile radius in the region, including portions of Eastern Montana and northwestern North Dakota. The Chapter is hoping have events in 2021 to raise both awareness and funding, for measures to help break this damaging and tragic cycle. Among these, SAVE offers a curriculum for schools, Students Mobilizing Awareness and Reducing Tragedies, which is available to any district in the region. Students would get a budget to purchase pamphlets, wallet cards, key chains to help raise awareness that there is help out there for anyone who needs it.
3. Montana voters approve recreational marijuana use — Voters approved a measure that sets up a regulatory framework similar to that in use by Montana Department of Health for medical marijuana and a measure that sets the legal age of purchasing marijuana for recreation at 21, instead of 18. The measure included a 20 percent tax on recreational marijuana sales, with revenues split between public upkeep of lands, drug treatment programs, and program enforcement. Under the ballot initiatives, Montanans could grow and possess marijuana legally beginning Jan. 1. Meanwhile, 10 bills are being drafted in the state legislature regarding marijuana, including one that would repeal the ballot initiatives altogether, and another that would expunge marijuana convictions. Where it will all land remains to be sorted out in the 2021 legislative session.
2. Bill aimed at improving rail safety prompted by death of Rocky Norby — A bipartisan bill introduced by Sen. Jon Tester and Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer aims to improve the safety at rural train crossings, a bill Tester said was prompted by the death of Rocky Norby in May at a railroad crossing in Bainville on Roosevelt County Road 1013. The Right Track Act directs the Federal Rail Administration to provide recommendations to the public and private stakeholders in counties where the population averages 10 or fewer per square mile to reduce highway-rail collisions at public at-grade crossings. It also requires public outreach and education to reduce collisions and provides $10 million for installation of gates, bells, lights, and overpasses at at-grade crossings in rural counties.
1. Fairview Volleyball wraps up incredible season — There was no question that the Fairview volleyball team had the talent to compete and do well in the postseason, but the way they got to the state tournament was more than impressive. Fairview finished fourth in the District 1C Tournament to advance to the Eastern Divisional, and at the Divisional, Fairview won four games to take second place and advance to state. But in the last three of the four wins, when Fairview faced elimination, the Warriors were down two sets to none in each of those three games, but came back each time to win 3-2.The fight and talent that Fairview displayed certainly earned a spot as a top story from 2020.