It was a year of triumph and tragedy, with many memorable moments. What were the top 10 most memorable and change worthy? We curated a list of the top 20 or so stories, and then took a poll of our readers, and here are the results.
We’ll count them down in reverse order in this edition and in the Sunday, Jan. 3 edition.
10. Drowning death of 13-year-old in Yellowstone River — A community came together to search for and then mourn the loss of 13-year-old Ira D. Lawrence of Watford City, reported missing on Sept. 5 after going into the Yellowstone River swimming with a group about 1 mile south of Richland Park on a Saturday afternoon.
Law enforcement, fire, fish and game personnel, and volunteers from both Montana and North Dakota searched for the boy on both air, land, and boat using sonar, dogs, and other methods to try to find him. Businesses from Sidney and other towns meanwhile donated food, drinks, and other supplies to help keep rescuers going during the search.
9. Drowning death of 4-year-old boy in canal — The community mourned the loss of Trace Hillburn, 4, who fell into an irrigation canal on June 19. The death led some to call for fences around the irrigation canals to lower the risk of that happening again, however, that presents some maintenance issues that could actually decrease the safety of the canals, by making the edges more difficult to maintain with solid footing. Ultimately, the Sidney City Council voted to explore how it might encourage private companies and other parties to fund a safety barrier along portions of the canal that run through Sidney during a meeting in July.
8. 2020 election brings red wave to Montana — It has been decades since a single political party swept a Montana election. Montanans are well-known for their split-ticket politics. But, in 2020, that trend appeared to come to an abrupt end, and Republicans won every seat on a the statewide ballot with decisive victories in an election turnout that was the highest it’s been in decades. That puts the Republican party in the driver’s seat, and gives them a strong mandate going forward to deliver on their campaign promises.
7. Richland County Fair centennial cancelled — There was to have been big party to celebrate the Richland County Fair’s 100th anniversary, but concerns about COVID-19 both from a health and safety and an economic standpoint led County Commissioners to vote 2 to 1 to postpone the big party until 2021. The decision followed on a recommendation by the County Fair Board not to hold the fair based both on health considerations and occupancy limits that made the fairs economic feasibility questionable. The fair normally has up to 30,000 people over three days. The 4H clubs, meanwhile, were allowed to hold their annual events, using a framework developed by MSU extension that included social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
6. Severson trial, 40-year-sentence — Kyle Severson was found guilty after a five-day trial of mitigated deliberate homicide by a jury of his peers in the shooting death on July 2, 2019, of Tyler Hayden in the parking lot of the Loaf N’ Jug in Sidney. Severson’s defense attorney was successful in turning aside a verdict of deliberate homicide, but the jury did not agree that the homicide was justifiable. Severson was sentenced later in the year to the maximum sentence of 40 years after emotional testimony both from the family of Hayden, who asked for the maximum sentence, and from Severson’s family who pleaded for mercy for the sake of his child. The judge in the case, in handing down the sentence, said that accountability is important, but declined to add a parole restriction for each year of Hayden’s life, which the family had also sought.