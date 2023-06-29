An elderly couple

The scammers are reaching our citizens at all levels through texts, phone calls, whatever, said Nancy Andersen, Outreach Director for AARP Montana.

 Illlustration: Greg Hitchcock

In Oct. 2021, Carol Ann Feist, age 57, of Whitehall, Mont. impersonated her elderly in-laws and started a bank wire transfer of their life savings as a downpayment on a home without their knowledge or consent.

Feist will serve 65 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and pay $134,000 in restitution, according to a KXNET news report.



"That is the thing with elder abuse. A lot of times when it occurs, people don’t want to tell anyone." Jodi Berry, chairwoman, Eastern Montana Elder Justice Council.


