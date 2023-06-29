In Oct. 2021, Carol Ann Feist, age 57, of Whitehall, Mont. impersonated her elderly in-laws and started a bank wire transfer of their life savings as a downpayment on a home without their knowledge or consent.
Feist will serve 65 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and pay $134,000 in restitution, according to a KXNET news report.
Nancy Andersen, Outreach Director for AARP Montana, said elderly members of society have been taken advantage of for years.
“The elderly are better targets for scammers. They have no time to recover financially and it really affects them emotionally. They are sometimes isolated which is very hurtful,” Andersen said.
“The scammers are reaching our citizens at all levels through texts, phone calls, whatever. It starts out as a little bit of money,” she said.
But, Andersen explained that when some isolated and lonely elders receive phone calls, they look forward to their calls.
“They don’t want to let them go,” she said. “It may be cognitive issues they are facing too. Their own homes have been in jeopardy.”
AARP has a fraud network that alerts people about common scams that are occurring around the country. You don’t have to be an AARP member to access this information.
Montana also has an elder justice prosecutor who specializes in crimes against the elderly at the State Attorney General’s Office.
“We had a woman, an RN, who was taken for her life savings of $200,000 and she had to sell her home. This was a very savvy person,” Andersen said. “This happened during a nine to ten week period.”
“If you can spot a scam, you can protect yourself,” she said.
Elder abuse affects one out of every ten seniors in the United States, according to the National Council on Aging. In response, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has expanded the Montana Elder Justice Councils to comprise four regions in the state.
Jodi Berry, department director of the Richland County Commission on Aging, was recently appointed Region 1 chairwoman to head the Eastern Montana Elder Justice Council.
Berry said each council's job is to streamline the response of the Adult Protective Agency’s (APS) investigations into elder abuse among the different agencies involved for greater efficiency.
“There are so many different agencies that can be involved. An issue I see can go through the different channels seamlessly to find solutions,” Berry said.
“A lot of elder abuse is physical, emotional, and financial exploitation. Sometimes self neglect is considered a form of elder abuse. Someone has a right to refuse medication, but say they are neglecting themselves to the point of being incapacitated like refusing to eat. People have a right to do what they want to do, but not eating, not taking care of themselves, there is not a lot that can be done,” she explained.
Berry said when anyone is exploited, including seniors - for example they lost their money - the result can be they can’t care for themselves and they don’t want to tell anyone.
“That is the thing with elder abuse. A lot of times when it occurs, people don’t want to tell anyone. It could be a depression issue. It could be a mental illness,” she said.
“Sometimes financial exploitation occurs from people close to them. They are vulnerable and they don’t want to speak up. Sometimes, they depend on the person who is exploiting them to provide their care for different things. It happens a lot,” Berry said.
Berry is also the director of the Richland County Transportation Service.
“We train our bus drivers to look for signs. If we pick up someone every day and all of a sudden we notice their yard is not getting mowed, or the house seems like it is in disrepair, or they make comments of not having any money left when they never had these issues before, that is stuff we report to APS,” she explained.
“APS investigates these reports. That is what this council is doing to create a streamlined workflow so all these agencies are working together so APS has a good channel of ways to resolve an issue with a person,” she said.
She said if someone is exploited they feel embarrassed that they let this happen to them. “Exploiters are very good at convincing people,” Berry said.
And the trouble, according to Berry, is that the older generation in general is more trusting.
“They believe people at their word. It’s not a bad way to be. But there are people who prey upon that fact,” she said.
Berry pointed out that a few years ago, people were getting new Medicare cards. All of a sudden, people were getting phone calls saying they needed information from them so they could send them their new laminated cards.
“Everyone knew the new cards were coming. So, they trusted that. And that was a scam,” Berry said. “Don’t trust anyone you don’t know over the phone or over an email. You need to verify everything.”
Part one of a three part series.