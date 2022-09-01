This is the second year the Boys & Girls Club of Richland County is holding their 30 Days of Beef raffle and you don’t want to miss out!
Tickets are on sale now through September, but they should be purchased by Aug. 31st to give participants a chance in all 30 days of drawings.
The Boys & Girls Club is selling $25 tickets, eligible for a drawing each day of September; $100 gets you a 100 Club Ticket that gives purchasers four tickets in each of the daily drawings. Additionally, there will be a special drawing held for 100 Club ticket holders.
Tickets are available at the Boys & Girls Club, 201 3rd Ave SE in Sidney, by texting bgcbeef2022 to 76278, or by visiting their website at www.bgcbeef2022.givesmart.com. Prizes include steak bundles, hamburger bundles, quarter beef, half beef, a Blackstone Grill, gift baskets, gift cards and more. A whole beef will be raffled September 30th for 100 Club ticket holders.
The Boys & Girls Club will contact winners with details on how to pick up their prizes which have been generously donated by a number of local businesses, ranchers and individuals.
“Our CEO, Elaine Stedman came up with the idea. We are always looking for fundraisers that will help our community and our club. This raffle accomplishes both those goals,” said HR Director Tracy Kessel. “Our local ranchers, Board Members and club staff have been generous with their donations to make this raffle possible. These sales help keep membership fees low for families.”
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to beef up your freezer while helping the Boys & Girls Club of Richland County.