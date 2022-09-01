Richland County Boys & Girls Club are bringing back 30 Days of Beef

This is the second year the Boys & Girls Club of Richland County is holding their 30 Days of Beef raffle and you don’t want to miss out!

Tickets are on sale now through September, but they should be purchased by Aug. 31st to give participants a chance in all 30 days of drawings.



