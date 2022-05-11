Montana’s roads and bridges are special. Each one has a unique story worth sharing that speaks of the people who labored to build them and the public who crosses over them. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is committed to investing in and improving Montana’s infrastructure. Not only does this improve safety for all, but it also enhances the vital highway system that connects Montana’s communities to one another.
The Montana Department of Transportation is pleased to be partnering with Century Companies, Inc. to start work improvements along MT 7 from Wibaux, extending 24 miles south towards Baker. A three-tiered project, improvements will take approximately two to three years to complete. MDT and Century Companies Inc. are committed to improving the highway with minimal inconvenience to the traveling public.
The project includes the replacement of two existing bridges over Beaver Creek. In phase one, the first bridge replacement will occur at Beaver Creek one mile south of Wibaux. Construction at this site will include replacement of the bridge, grading, surfacing, and guardrail. This phase will begin with mobilization and construction of a temporary bridge detour to maintain traffic flow.
The temporary bridge will be located just west of the existing bridge. This detour will allow traffic to continue to cross Beaver Creek on MT 7 while the existing bridge is removed and the new bridge is constructed. Additionally, this detour will create a separation of motorists from construction activities, creating a safer environment for motorists and construction workers.
Overlay work on Nolan Ave., G St., and Orgain Ave. will occur in the fall of 2022. This overlay work prepares these roads to become a detour route for over-height truck traffic during the construction of the new bridge on Old Highway 10 in 2023. Information on this detour route will be shared as its use becomes necessary.
In phase two, the second bridge replacement will take place at the Beaver Creek Bridge located on Old Highway 10, west of the MDT rest area and east of Amsler’s Convenience Store. Construction at this site will include the replacement of the bridge, grading, surfacing, sidewalk, curb and gutter, and guardrail. This phase is anticipated to start in the spring of 2023. More information on this detour route will be released closer to construction.
In addition, curve safety improvements consisting of shoulder widening will occur along with culvert replacement, fencing, and rumble strips approximately 7-12 miles south of Wibaux on MT 7. Two existing timber bridges will also be replaced with culverts. During this construction, traffic control will be used to guide motorists through the project. Temporary detours will be used to route motorists around the timber bridge replacements and the new culvert installations. Motorists should be aware that traffic may be reduced to a single lane at times during working hours.
The final project consists of crack seal, chip seal, and pavement markings starting approximately one mile south of Wibaux and extending south for approximately 24 miles. This work will extend the life of the existing pavement surfacing.
The Montana Department of Transportation and Century Companies Inc. would like to sincerely thank the traveling public, the citizens of Wibaux, and the surrounding communities for their patience and partnership in the completion of these essential safety improvements. For more information, visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/wibaux/