Each month, Montana WIC provides healthy food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and a community of support from both experts and peers to more than 16,000 moms and children. Nationwide, WIC serves more than 7 million people. In Richland County WIC served an average of 139 participants in the past year and $90,404 of WIC benefits were redeemed at local grocery stores.
Montana WIC participants say they would recommend WIC to their friends, and when asked what they value most about WIC, more than 75 percent say they value the nutrition information and appreciate the support from WIC staff. One local WIC mom stated, “WIC has helped me understand more about healthy food choices for my family and me.”
As the nation’s most successful and cost-effective public health nutrition program, WIC is designed to influence lifetime nutrition and health behaviors for participating families. If you are pregnant, parenting, grandparenting or foster parenting a child under 5, you can get the right personalized support for you and your family.
Households that are enrolled in the following programs automatically meet income eligibility for WIC:
- Healthy Montana Kids Plus (HMK-Plus) and Medicaid
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF)
- Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
- National School Lunch Program (free and reduced-price meals)
More information about WIC, including specific income guidelines, is available online at wic.mt.gov or by calling 1-800-433-4298. Call Richland County WIC at 406-433-2207 to apply or for additional information about your local WIC clinic. Richland County WIC office hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.