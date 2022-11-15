The MonDak Heritage Center announces an exhibition of photographs by Williston artist Mitch Melberg on display through December 3, 2022 at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE, Sidney.
Mitch Melberg is the Communications Director for the City of Williston. He has been both a visual and performance artist.
Melberg states, “As an artist, I have practiced many mediums, including drawing and sketching, acrylic, oil pastels and ink. Photography has become a new pursuit of mine, especially since becoming a beekeeper.”
“The daily life of bees is a fascinating thing to observe, and a view I don’t think many people get to see. Through my lens, I want to share my appreciation for bees and the things they do in and outside the hive. My exhibit, “Let It Bee”, features photos of the honeybees I care for as part of the Oh Honey! Apiary in Williston. The set has multiple close-up pictures of honeybees and bumblebees, going through their daily lives gathering pollen, tending to brood, learning to fly and taking care of their queen. Each year as my hives grow and new bees are born, I plan to continue taking new photos to add to this exhibit," Melberg said.
Melberg masterfully depicts the daily activities of a honeybee hive through the vivid photographs now on exhibition at the MonDak Heritage Center.
