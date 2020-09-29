Anyone attending Williston State College can expect to be able to participate in some activities soon.
Williston State College President, Dr. John Miller, announced that starting October first, athlete teams may start resuming formal practices.
On top of that, some student life events will also resume starting October 1. The reason for these activities and events being able to resume is due to a decline in COVID-19 cases within the campus community, Miller said.
Continuation of campus activities will depend on regular monitoring of infection trends, student participation in COVID-19 testing events and maintaining all safety recommendations contained in the WSC COVID-19 plan, Miller said.
He added that ultimately, the decision to maintain athletics and campus activities scheduled in the coming months will be based on a stable and/or downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases.
Miller asked that everyone do their part by wearing a mask, washing/sanitizing your hands regularly, practicing social distancing, and avoiding group gatherings.