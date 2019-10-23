The 26th Annual Wine and Food Festival by the Foundation for Community Care is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, at Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center. The event is boasting some new additions this year, as well as many fan-favorites.
“Some really fun stuff is going,” said Melissa Boyer, CGPA director. “This year we’re incorporating online bidding.”
Online bidding allows those unable to attend the event to participate in the auction. It will also cut down on lines for those attending the event, as it allows people to receive a bidder number ahead of time. Instructions are available on the foundation’s website and will be given to ticket buyers. They are as follows:
- Text WINE to 88793.
- Follow the personalized link they send you (do not use this link more than once).
- Create an account and add payment information.
“There’s not going to be that bottle neck when you come in to sign up for a bidder number,” Boyer said. “You’ll just be able to come in, hand in your ticket and go right in.
At the event, kiosks with iPads will be set up to allow for electronic bids at the auction. Helpers will available at the kiosks to assist with entering one’s bid number.
That’s not the only new addition.
“We’re including something new with our sponsored tables this year,” Boyer said.
Chef Richard St. Germain created a special menu for those at sponsored tables, including beef medallion with caramelized pan sauce, grilled sweet spot prawn and French lamb chops on a bed of couscous with pan-fried cauliflower. Wine pairings will accompany menu items.
Of the 10 sponsored tables, only one is left. It can be purchased for $1,000 for the festival or a table can pay $2,500 for access to the artist reception on Friday, Nov. 1, and have their business logo included in the light show.
Wine and Food Festival glasses will be a little different this year as well. Instead of glass that can shatter, Boyer said the foundation opted for a more crowd-friendly option.
“We’ve had so many breakages and people throwing them in the garbage, we decided to go with a Govino,” she said. “It’s shatter-proof and has a nice little thumb rest. It’s super light and reusable.”
For entertainment, Guy Salvevold and Ashley Anderson will be performing easily recognizable musical numbers.
“It’s going to be kind of like a piano bar,” Boyer said.
There will be a variety of food vendors serving up treats for attendees, including sushi and pulled pork sliders from Reynolds, Swedish meatballs from Burns Creek Inn, three different sliders from The Fringe, wings and dessert from Pizza House, and rose-shaped bacon-dipped chocolate from Meadowlark Public House. Moe’s Smokin’ Grill will be serving food for their first year at Wine and Food Festival and are brining pulled pork sliders on a brioche bun. Also serving food are Miller’s Corner, Sunny’s Family Restaurant and The Rush.
There are many auction items up for bid by over 40 local artists and craftsmen. One item in particular will bring back some local nostalgia for Sidney residents. Jeanie Leland, former baker at Baker Boy, will be donating one dozen original-recipe infamous “Face Cookies.” The winner of the bid will receive one dozen Face Cookies each month for a year.
“I think that’s going to be a huge hit this year,” Boyer said.
The auction will run a little differently this year too. Instead of having a 9 p.m. closing time, the auction will close one section of items at 9 p.m., another section at 9:10 p.m. and the last section at 9:20 p.m. This will allow bidders to get in extra bids if they didn’t secure an item from previous sections.
General admission tickets are $50 and can be purchased at Foundation for Community Care (in front of IGA), by calling 488-2273 or online at foundationforcommunitycare.org/Events/Wine-and-Food-Festival. Tickets will not be sold the night of the event. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older and will be carded at the event.