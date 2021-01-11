The Sidney Herald and the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture would like to thank everyone who participated in Winter Light Up this year. Congratulations to the winners! Thank you to our prize sponsors, Tri-County Implement and Seitz Insurance. We hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas and wishing everyone a healthy and happy 2021.
