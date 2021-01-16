HELENA – With snowstorms on the horizon, USPS Postmasters are asking customers to help keep carriers safe by clearing snow and ice from around mailboxes and walkways as soon as possible after it snows. Every year carriers are injured from slipping on snow and ice while delivering their mail routes. In 2020, the Postal Service reported that over 17,000 USPS employees were affected by slip, trip & fall injuries last year, with 35% of all accidents tied to slippery stairs & icy/wet surfaces.
Montana postal carriers, who each make an average of more than 600 deliveries daily, will continue to do their best to deliver the mail, however when mailboxes and approaches to mailboxes are buried in snow and ice it can make it difficult for carriers to make deliveries safely. Unsafe conditions such as unshoveled snow, icy sidewalks, or large amounts of snow blocking mailboxes can delay or even prevent mail delivery.
Postal customers who receive door mail delivery should ensure their sidewalks, steps, and access ways are kept safely clear of snow and ice. Customers receiving street-side mailbox or centralized cluster neighborhood mailbox delivery should also pay special attention to having a safe and clear pathway to their mailbox.
If access is not safe, mailboxes are blocked, or streets are impassable, postal carriers must consider safety and accessibility first. They are instructed to refrain from delivering to locations they deem too hazardous.
