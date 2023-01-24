BREWER BAIL HEARING

Lyndsee Brewer (left) and public defender Hailey Forcella

 Mark Berryman | Sidney Herald

On Monday, a Forsyth woman was sentenced to 100 years with 30 years suspended for killing a Sidney man nearly a year ago. 

On Jan. 27, 2022, 51-year-old Lyndsee Brewer went to Sidney and murdered 50-year-old Christopher A. Wetzstein inside his apartment. Brewer was a long-time friend and business associate of Wetzstein. 



