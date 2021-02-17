The next presentation of Eastern Montana Business Webinars is scheduled for Wednesday, February 24 at 10 a.m. Christy Robbins, Program Manager, will be providing information on the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. The Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) program is designed to assist individuals who are facing barriers transitioning into gainful employment. The tax credit can save Montana employers up to $9,600 per qualifying new hire during their first year of employment. The number of qualifying new hires is unlimited and is available to for-profit and tax-exempt organizations hiring individuals with documented barriers to employment that meet targeted group requirements.
During the presentation, businesses will learn about who is eligible for the program, targeted group requirements, benefits of the program, paperwork submission requirements, which forms are needed and where they are located.
Registration is required. We have provided the registration link below. You will receive a confirmation email after registering.
Eastern Montana Business Webinars is brought to you through a collaborative effort of the Job Service offices in Glendive, Miles City, Sidney and Wolf Point. These educational sessions for employers take place via ZOOM the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.
Please feel free to share this information. Thank you!
_____________________
You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
When: Feb 24, 2021 10:00 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Eastern Montana Business Webinars....Work Opportunity Tax Credit
Register in advance for this webinar:
Or an H.323/SIP room system:
H.323: 162.255.37.11 (US West) or 162.255.36.11 (US East)
Meeting ID: 919 0527 0045
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.