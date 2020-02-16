February 20th, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the death of PFC William “Bill” R. Hawkins of Savage, Mont., Richland County. Bill was killed in action on Mt. Suribachi on the Japanese Island of Iwo Jima as his unit, the 3rd battalion, 28th Marines (a regiment of the 5th Marine Division) assaulted the summit.
Surviving members of his company raised the American flag at the summit, made famous by a photo of the Marines posting an American flag on Mt. Suribachi.
Bill Hawkins was a graduate of Savage High, Class of 1942. His father was the bartender/manager of the Burns Creek Inn, then known as the Star Pool Room.
Write-up submitted by Dr. John Hoffman, whose uncle — Mike Hoffman — was a former classmate and close friend of Hawkins.