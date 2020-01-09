A 58-year-old female from Alexander, North Dakota, died in a head-on accident on Highway 85, 12 miles west of Watford City, on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 a.m. The name of the deceased woman has not yet been released.
The fatal accident involved a Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by the woman, and a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 27-year-old male from Williston.
According to a press release from North Dakota High Patrol, the Cavalier swerved into the eastbound lanes and struck the Silverado head-on. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pick-up sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Williston.
This story will be updated as information is released.