Sierra Crane Murdoch

The author Sierra Crane Murdoch, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, will serve as the 2023 Kittredge Distinguished Visiting Writer in Environmental Studies at the University of Montana.

Her nonfiction book, “Yellow Bird,” chronicles a murder during the oil boom on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. Part true crime, part social criticism, the book traces the steps of an Arikara woman, Lissa Yellow Bird, as she searches for a young, white oil worker who went missing. Named one of the best books of 2020 by The New York Times and NPR, it also was nominated for the Edgar Award, won an Oregon Book Award and is being developed as a TV series for Paramount+.



