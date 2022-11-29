With the spirit of giving on everyone’s minds heading into the December holidays, the Sidney Herald has compiled a list of some local non-profit organizations that help others improve their lives. The quick reference guide offers readers information to contribute to worthy causes. Summaries include brief statements about how donations are used by each organization.

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 1.03.19 PM.png

KIWANIS CLUB OF SIDNEY

SYP logo
mondak.png
FOUNDATION FOR COMMUNITY CARE.jpeg
LIONS.png
sunrise clinic.jpeg
EAGLE.jpeg


Tags

Load comments