With the spirit of giving on everyone’s minds heading into the December holidays, the Sidney Herald has compiled a list of some local non-profit organizations that help others improve their lives. The quick reference guide offers readers information to contribute to worthy causes. Summaries include brief statements about how donations are used by each organization.
KIWANIS CLUB OF SIDNEY
Kiwanis Club of Sidney has joined forces with several other local non-profit organizations to form a ‘collective-impact group’ which is just a fancy way to say a local ‘coalition of good-doers.’
Kiwanis is a community-orientation focused organization and hosts a multitude of different events and programs in the local community. Through sponsorships, the organization is able to help cover the costs of events which it hosts.
“Kiwanis is one of the two large-standing community service organizations within Sidney. We have Sidney Kiwanis and we have Sidney Lions. Both are youth focused, but Sidney Lions has a little more emphasis on health whereas Kiwanis is a little bit more open-ended,” Board Director Kali Godfrey explained.
You can donate to the organization directly, however the organization seeks membership for sustainable funding and sponsorship. The sponsorship aspect of Kiwanis allows the organization to provide the community with smaller community-style events like ‘Movies with Santa Claus.’
“We have about fifty active members. Sidney Kiwanis is dedicated to a lot of initiatives, specifically with the Boys and Girls Club in Richland County. They do certain projects annually, such as taking tickets for all the Sidney High School athletics. They do an apple and pear selling fundraiser. They distribute scholarships,” Godfrey said.
Kiwanis volunteers donate their time and energy to fundraisers for youth or local school events such as food drives.
“Our biggest initiative is helping out the winter gear fund at the Boys and Girls Club. That one is a little unique, because while it focuses on the youth, it does service everyone from babies to adults. That is snowpants, snow boots, hats, mittens, gloves and all the things. What we mostly need there is honestly money, because they have a pretty specific size ranges they are looking for. It’s just more convenient and you get more bang for your buck,” Godfrey explained.
If people have gently used items of clothing, winter gear, children’s jackets or any other such items, donations are welcomed. The Boys and Girls Club in Sidney will accept these items which can be dropped off at the reception. Kiwanis is currently looking for members to join. The organization meets weekly while a meal is provided at the meeting by Ranger. Kiwanis is also on the lookout for community-focused programs and events. Please contact either Katie Dasinger or Kali Godfrey at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce with questions.
SIDNEY YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
This year marks the seventh annual Sidney Young Professionals Classroom Supply Drive.
The organization seeks to provide educators of all types with the necessary materials to teach local children. As the school year wears on, materials wear out and the Sidney Young Professionals recognize how necessary it is for teachers and aides to be able to teach effectively to local children.
“We reach out to area educators and ask for their wish lists of classroom supplies that teachers or aides would have to pay for out of their own pocket in order to provide for students about half way through the year,” President Katie Dasiner said.
Everything from red pens to locks for computers are needed, but are things that are allocated into classroom budgets.
“We have worked with area schools to try and alleviate that pressure off of our educators. It’s a twofold approach. We want our kids educated. We want those same teachers, parents and community members to spend their money locally, redistributing back into the community,” Dasinger said.
For those wishing to donate supplies, the dropoff date is Dec. 15 at the Cattle-ac from 5:30 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Donations can be made at any time and are welcome so Sidney Young Professionals can allocate specific supply materials to where they are most needed.
MONDAK HERITAGE CENTER
The MonDak Historical Society was founded in the 1970’s in the basement of a former church. As a community-driven organization, the MonDak Heritage Center provides exhibits on local art and history. From donations, the Society was able to build the Center that stands today. The artifacts and historical items housed in the museum are all local pieces. Visitors to the
Center can even see former Montana Governor Nutter’s office on display.
The MonDak Heritage Center is accepting donations to support general programming and the upkeep of the Center. The art exhibits housed at the Center are historical and require a great deal of care and professional experience to maintain.
The Center also depends on memberships to be able to meet all of their financial needs. Members receive discounts on classes and events offered by the Center.
The MonDak Heritage Center has also partnered with several other nonprofit organizations through the community and county.
The MonDak Heritage Center is a place where local dollars go back into providing art, history and culture to the local area.
“It helps bring in art exhibits. One of the things that I find really interesting is that we have art exhibits come in from across Montana and across the United States that are really high quality. Our center is free. We are donation-based for entry fees. We don’t actually have entry fees, which is unique in the museum-art world,” explained Executive Director Nikki Bailey.
FOUNDATION FOR COMMUNITY CARE
The Foundation for Community Care is a non-profit organization with a global presence. The Foundation is dedicated to its partnership with other community nonprofits. According to the Foundation’s website, the Foundation has only one purpose: to do good.
The Foundation offers multiple ways to be able to donate, face-to-face, via phone and text message, email or online. Donors have the option to select from a number of different organizations for their charitable gifts with which the Foundation works.
“The Giving Tuesday event is a heartfelt way for nonprofits to band together and ask supporters to give to their favorite charities,” Director Melissa Boyer said.
The Foundation has taken part in Giving Tuesday over the past nine years.
“We want everyone in our community to see that our nonprofits really band together. We’re not fighting over donated dollars. We support each other. We’re happy when someone gets a grant. We’re happy when good happens,” Boyer said..
Giving Tuesday is a way for all the philanthropic-hearted people within the community to give back to these organizations that help the community.
“The most important thing at the Foundation is that we treat our donors with respect and authenticity. We do what we say we are going to do with the funds that are donated at the foundation. As stewards of those funds, we make sure that those wishes are kept,” Boyer said.
SIDNEY LIONS CLUB
The Sidney Lions Club was founded in 1971 through the sponsorship of the Fairview Lions chapter. Membership is currently holding steady at sixty members, but the club is always welcoming more members.
The Lions main fundraiser for the winter season is the Christmas wreath sale. Christmas wreaths will be on sale to raise funds for local charitable organizations.
Funds raised by the Lions Club will go back into supporting the community, by donating to organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club and the Richland County Food Bank. Money from the fundraisers also provides scholarships in the Spring.
“All the money from our trap shoots and Christmas wreaths goes back into the community,” President Kristin Kennedy said.
For information as to where to purchase your Sidney Lions Club wreath, please contact Sidney Lions Club President Kristen Kennedy at 406-480-0029
Members meet the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at the Moose Lodge in Sidney.
SUNRISE WOMEN’S CLINIC
The Sunrise Women’s Clinic started in 2009 as a center who offered an on-site nurse who performed medical pregnancy tests. Within a few years, the center became a clinic which began offering full-time nursing care to clients to include ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, birthing classes and more.
The Sunrise Women’s Clinic does more than just provide basic pregnancy care. Sunrise seeks to create long-term relationships which can carry a family through the first years of familyhood. Sunrise also works with individuals to provide life skills from cooking to first aid and CPR training. Services also include a baby boutique and relationship counseling.
“We’re trying to build relationships through trust. As we offer more resources, we’re truly trying to get women, men and families through our door who can come and keep revisiting our facility here. We’re really about relationships. And I think that is one thing that is really misunderstood,” Executive Director Stacey Mcnally said. “People probably think that you come through the door and get your pregnancy test and it’s done, and actually we try to carry these families all the way through their pregnancy and through the first couple of years of motherhood.
We’re not a one-stop center. We’re focused on relationships.”
On Dec. 8, Sunrise will be hosting its main fundraising gala with Pam Tebow as a keynote speaker. Donations are requested but not necessary, Sunrise only asks that you RSVP in advance because there will be a meal offered.
THE EAGLE FOUNDATION
The Eagle Foundation started in 2001 as a way to meet the needs of schools and teachers within the school district and is composed of volunteers.
The main objective of the Eagle Foundation is to continue their grant program which helps provide necessary items to teachers and students. These items can vary greatly in size, from colored pencils to high school bleachers or even a race track.
“Its purpose is to continue to strengthen education and educational opportunities through non-traditional funding. Since 2001, there have been over eight-hundred thousand dollars worth of projects that have been completed through funding with the Eagle Foundation,” President Katie Dasinger said.
The types of programs are wide-ranging. In the past, the Foundation traditionally helped to fund ‘Author Conversations’ with middle school students. Authors are either brought to Sidney to visit with students or they connect via web chat platforms.
“Every January the Eagle Foundation releases its grant application. Anyone in Sidney Public Schools, whether it be administration, teachers or aides can apply for different things. One of my favorite ones that we’ve done lately is the ‘Book Vending Machine’ at Central. As kids hit certain behavioral marks or reading marks they receive tokens that they can go and spend in the Book Vending Machine that vends them out books,” Dasinger explained.
The Eagle Foundation will remain focused on setting up area nonprofit organizations for 2023.