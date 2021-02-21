Should I still wear a mask and avoid close contact with others after I have gotten two doses of the vaccine?
Yes, because not enough information is available yet to say how effective the COVID-19 vaccine's protection will be in real-world conditions. Other factors, including how many people get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities, will also affect this decision.
We also don’t yet know whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people, even if you don’t get sick yourself. CDC will continue to update its guidance as more is learned.
While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, and as we continue to study the new strains/variants of Covid-19, it will be even more important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic.
To protect yourself and others, follow these recommendations:
• Wear a mask over your nose and mouth
• Stay at least 6 feet away from others
• Avoid crowds
• Avoid poorly ventilated spaces
• Wash your hands often
Together, COVID-19 vaccination and following CDC’s recommendations for how to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19.
We are so close to getting there, let’s not give this virus any mode of transmission to survive any further.