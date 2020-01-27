The 2020 Youth Art Show opens at the MonDak Heritage Center on February 12 and runs through March 28. The artwork features pieces from 7th – 12th grade students from area schools in a variety of mediums that includes paintings, photography, sculptures, pottery and more. As you marvel at the artistic talents of the local youth, find the one in each grade division you enjoy the most and vote for the People’s Choice Awards for each grade division.
The 2020 Youth Art Show is sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors: Jerry Hughes, Jamie Malsam, Nick Lonski and Lauren Sukut.
MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.