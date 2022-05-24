The Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview is hosting a Vacation Bible School next week on June 4 at 4 p.m. and June 6-9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is free and open to children from preschool age through 6th grade and up. Pastor Tim O’Shields said “If there’s an eighth grader or ninth grader who wants to come, we’re not turning anybody away.”
The camp kicks off on Saturday, June 4 with a parade starting at 4 p.m. The parade will begin and end at the step of the Zion Lutheran Church. Immediately following the parade will be an outdoor fair in the church courtyard, complete with a petting zoo and several different learning centers where kids can receive a book for completing all stations. In conjunction there will be a cookout featuring hot dogs and hamburgers.
The theme of the camp is Noah’s Ark, and Pastor Tim is excited to put on puppet shows for the kids each day, with puppets representing Noah, his wife and his children. Each class will meet with their teachers to go over the story and they will reconvene in groups for songs and devotions. O’Shields said “We’re trying to give kids a spiritual environment. We’re trying to give them fun. And we want them to come, we want them to feel welcome. All children are welcome. That’s something we want to really stress and it doesn’t cost them anything.”
Kids will make several art projects, including a painted canvas, an ornament and a refrigerator magnet. There will be a full art display in the lobby including art made by the Bible School students. Also on display will be two Noah’s Ark themed quilts made by Zion’s quilters group.
The pastor is also glad that the church is able to provide hot lunch for all children who attend, stating that he wants to do what he can to help children who may be facing food insecurity.
While the Bible school is taking place in Fairview, all are welcome to come. “We’re trying to make a community thing and we don’t have any boundaries on that.” Ideally, O’Shields would like to get their aptly named bus, the “Jerusalem Cruiser,” back up and running so they can have a bus route that takes kids to the church each morning, but that will depend on whether or not they can fix it in time.
The Vacation Bible School will end with the performance of the musical “Two By Two: A Story of Faith'' at 6 p.m. on Thursday, which will reenact the Noah’s Ark Bible story. Pastor O’Shields has a big vision for the musical, stating that the stage will serve as the ark, there will be a rainbow made of PVC pipe on stage, blue tulle fabric representing the flood that will wash over the audience and shakers to emulate the sound of rain. “Everything’s represented," said O'Shields.
The camp will be staffed with volunteers, and the Community Presbyterian Church, of which O’Shields is also the pastor, is opening their doors so that their classrooms can also be utilized for the Bible school classes. Kids may register at the church at any time. O’Shields says they can also register at the fair on Saturday or at 9 a.m. on Monday when the camp begins.