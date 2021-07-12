Weslie Zoanni said it’s been “surreal” since taking over as the head coach of the new dance/drill team at Sidney High School.
Zoanni was an assistant coach for the cheer team previously, and since the cheer and dance teams were split a month ago, Zoanni was hired as the head coach for the dance/cheer team.
Since a lot has to be done from scratch for the team Zoanni said it has been a little stressful to get everything going, but she is already holding tryouts and is thrilled to coach the team.
“You know, I’ve always wanted to coach the drill team,” Zoanni said.
She continued: “It’s exciting. I’m excited to be a head coach, I’m excited to be able to run a program in the manner that I would like to run it.”
So, what can people expect?
Fans can expect to see a style from the team that Zoanni is excited to show off.
“I really want to bring back an older part of the drill team, but I also want to really mesh that with a different style with the dance team too. It’s going to be different, it’s going to be our whole new program and it’s going to be two things meshed together to make something pretty good I think,” she said.
From her coaching in the past, Zoanni said she is bringing a style that is “strict but fun.”
To achieve greatness, she said, you have to have expectations and push the girls to meet those expectations, but you have to do that in a way that is uplifting and fun.
She added that she understands things can be difficult in high school, so she has no problem talking with the girls to help them.
Part of Zoanni’s plan for the team so far included making goals, and one of them is to do a “halftime performance” at a volleyball game, which she said hasn’t been done before.
Zoanni also said that she wants to work with the cheer team and do some things with them this year.
She does have one big goal in mind, though.
“Unity in school spirit is really want I want to push and attain,” Zoanni said.
She added that she wants the team to achieve that greatness and bring a name back to the Eaglettes.
Zoanni herself was on the drill team for three years in high school, and she was on the cheer team for one year.
The process of filling out the team is already happening quickly.
In a post on Facebook about a week ago, the Eaglette Dance page shared who the first three members of the team were after they tried out: Senior Madison Sparks and sophomores Ella Norby and Abby Schilling.
On Monday, July 12, Zoanni said she had two more girls trying out, and the scheduled tryouts for the team are from July 19-July 22. Zoanni said that if someone can’t make the scheduled tryout they can tryout a different time.
This is important, Zoanni said, because she understands not everyone may be able to make those dates.