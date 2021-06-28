Lower Yellowstone Lodge #90 of Masons has awarded three $500 scholarships in memory of and Clona Hawley.
The 2021 winners are Kristan Jasin, Hudson Severson and Ecriselia Flores of Sidney High School.
Kristen plans to attend Miles Community College majoring in Pre-Veterinary studies. Hudson will attend Washington State University in the fall to study Microbiology. Ecriselia will major in Pharmacy at The University of Montana.
The Earl & Clona Hawley Scholarship was created by Richland Chapter #62 of Eastern Star to recognize the devotion of Mr. and Mrs. Hawley to their community.
The Masons also awarded $1,000 Ben York Memorial scholarships to three additional students.
Logan Nelson of Savage High School will study Electrical Construction at NDSS in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Gerit Johnson is studying Electrical Construction at MSU-Northern in Havre. Brady Buxbaum will study welding at Lynn’s Welding Academy in Bismarck, North Dakota.
The Ben York Scholarship was created to honor the memory of Ben York, a Master Mason and long-time builder who specialized in plumbing and HVAC in Sidney and was also a Master Electrician.