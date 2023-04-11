The city of Sidney is undergoing construction of its water mains in an infrastructure project and will conclude with a new water tank at North Park, known to the public as water tower park.
Construction began on the city’s Phase III – Water Improvements Project on Wednesday, April 5th. COP Construction out of Billings was awarded the construction contract for the project on Feb. 21.
COP Construction began work on Lincoln Avenue between 7th Street SW and S. Central Avenue on Mon., April 10 and will be substantially complete by August, weather dependent, according to Jordan Mayer of Interstate Engineering, the engineering consultant for the city.
Jeff Hintz, Sidney Public Works Director, said they are making improvements while replacing old mains.
“One of the things we do is to connect dead ends. Dead ends grow bacteria. They collect sediment and rust,” Hintz said, “We tie dead ends together to increase volume and pressure.”
A portion of the Phase III project was identified in a 2019 water & sewer rate study performed by Interstate Engineering for the City of Sidney. The Project has been modified and grown in size over the last three years with the City’s priorities shifting and potential to obtain additional grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The project includes replacement and installation of approximately 4,700 lineal feet of water main along Lincoln Ave. and Central Ave. corridors to improve system hydraulics and reliability with strategic extensions and upsizing aging infrastructure within the current distribution system.
Water mains were put up in the forties, fifties and sixties.
“Back in the early days they used wood water mains. That went out in the twenties,” Hintz said.
They also used cast iron and asbestos concrete piping.
“Cast iron corrodes. The quality of water isn’t as good,” Hintz said. “PVC is long lasting and the quality of water is better. Everything we put in now is PVC. You don’t have corrosion.”
The project will require temporary water and traffic closures. COP Construction will hand out door-hangers to keep area residents and businesses aware of their construction sequences and duration.
The total project budget for the Phase III-Water System Improvements Project is $3,972,600, which includes a new $2,180,000 loan by the Montana SRF Program, a $1,462,300 ARPA grant, $204,500 carryover from a previous SRF loan, and $125,800 in City contributions.
The new SRF loan is a result of the City’s water rate increase, effective January 2022. The ARPA grant was awarded to the City of Sidney through a competitive process administered by DNRC. The Phase III – Water System Improvements Project is almost 37% grant funded.
The city is also planning for Phase Four Project - replacing the water tower in North Park. The water tower was built shortly after World War Two and has served the community for the last 75 years.
“We would like to be able to handle more water storage - from 300,000 gallons to 750,000 gallons,” Hintz said.
Hintz said the new water tower will be constructed within four to five years.
Sidney currently doesn't have potable water in Veterans park.
“We have water but it is connected to the sprinkler system so we cannot have anyone drink the water,” he said.
Hintz said the city will have a water system put into the pavilion for potable water for people to drink.
“When the shovels hit the dirt ..we hope for a successful project,” he said.