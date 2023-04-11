Sidney Public Works Director Jeff Hintz

Sidney Public Works Director Jeff Hintz works for the city and for public water quality.

 Greg Hitchcock

The city of Sidney is undergoing construction of its water mains in an infrastructure project and will conclude with a new water tank at North Park, known to the public as water tower park.

Construction began on the city’s Phase III – Water Improvements Project on Wednesday, April 5th. COP Construction out of Billings was awarded the construction contract for the project on Feb. 21.



