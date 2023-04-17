Bernette Braden has been teaching for 40 years, the last ten years as a tutor and director for the Learning Volunteers for Adults program at the Sidney-Richland County Library.
This is her last year directing the program as Lynnette Miller takes over on June 1.
Throughout her directorship, Braden has had many successful students learn skills they would never have learned elsewhere from computer skills, reading skills, language skills, to earning their HiSet high school equivalency diplomas.
Braden said she knows the high stakes involved in their education.
“While others may be court-ordered to be in the program, those usually drop out, many businesses demand their employees have a high school education,” she said. “Some oil companies, you must have a high school diploma or HiSet. One student worked hard on getting his HiSet because his job depended on it.”
Learning Volunteers for Adults accepts students from ages 16 and over who are interested in getting their high school equivalency diplomas or HiSets or for individuals who want to develop their individual skills.
“We take in a student and give them a pretest to find their strengths and weaknesses and work on their weaknesses. Mostly, their weaknesses happen to be math,” Braden said.
They will improve in math, Braden said, if they first learn the fundamentals like multiplication and division.
Braden comes to the library twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons for two hours of tutoring. She tutors two students, one 70-year-old and another Spanish speaking female who came in to learn English.
“But, as the student population grows, we expect to sign up more volunteer tutors,” Braden said.
Volunteer tutors go through a volunteer tutoring program using computers and get matched with students. The tutor will meet with the student once a week for two hours for as long as it takes to get them ready to take the HiSet test.
“We give them old HiSet tests as practice and use scoring grids that lets them know if they are ready or not to take the real thing,” Braden said,
“There are no limits. This is a student-centered volunteer program,” she said.
Braden said the student is expected to put in six months of learning, but it may take them longer depending on their learning goals.
“One student got prepared in four months,” she said. “ Another had ADD (attention deficit disorder) and couldn’t handle a classroom environment. But, by using the program, within two months he tested for his HiSet and passed and got to enter a college of his choice.”
“Businesses and people in town are supportive of our educational program,” Braden said.
The Sidney High School contacts Braden when a student drops out in order for them to be placed at the Learning Volunteers for Adults program.
“The school supports our program financially. So does the county,” she said.
The only cost to the student is a one time fee of $10 to cover copying for printed materials.
Asked whether she likes being an administrator or a tutor, Braden doesn’t hesitate to answer.
“I like the teaching part of it,” Braden said.
Contact Learning Volunteers for Adults at 406-480-1971 to learn more.