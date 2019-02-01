Shots were reportedly fired during a confrontation that took place south of Sidney on Thursday afternoon.
Richland County Sheriff John Dynneson said that the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance between neighbors. The call came at 1:45 p.m.
The report from the caller said that one person had a gun and was allegedly shooting the weapon.
Dynneson said two individuals were taken into custody without incident.
“No one was injured,” Dynneson said. He does believe shots were fired.
Tobin Taylor, 51, was charged with assault with a weapon, a felony, and criminal mischief in Justice Court on Friday morning.
Judge Luke Savage said the assault with a weapon charge was for shooting a weapon behind Chase Vaira’s head.
The criminal mischief charge was for breaking three windows and a door.
Taylor is scheduled to make his initial apperance in District Court at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 11.
Bond was set at $50,000.
Dynneson thanks the Montana Highway Patrol for its assistance during the incident. He thanks the public for their patience and understanding.