The state has released economic data for March 2022 showing slight growth in many sectors and losses in just 2. Four sectors remained the same.
Montana’s unemployment rate decreased over the month, moving to 2.3% in March 2022 from February’s rate of 2.6%. Over the same time period, the U.S. unemployment rate decreased as well, reaching 3.6% from last month’s rate of 3.8%.
“Because of Montanans’ hard work, we’re at our lowest unemployment rate ever, and more Montanans are working than ever before,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “While Montana’s rapid economic growth has lowered our unemployment rate and driven wage growth, a well-skilled workforce has never been more important. We’ll keep working with Montana’s employers to bring new people into the workforce and make sure they get the training and skills they need to succeed, thrive, and prosper.”
Since Gov. Gianforte was elected, Montana’s unemployment rate has dropped from 4.2% to 2.3%. Four of the 5 months with the lowest unemployment rate in Montana history have been on Gov. Gianforte’s watch – March 2022, February 2022, January 2022, and November 2021.
According to state numbers, Richland County’s unemployment currently stands at 2.8%, Roosevelt County is at 3.7%, McCone County is at 1.6%, Dawson County is at 2.3% and Wibaux County is at 2.6%.
Looking around the state, Lincoln County’s unemployment stands at 6.3% Big Horn County is at 6.1%, Glacier County is at 5.9% and Mineral County is at 5.7%.
On the other end of the spectrum, Daniels County joins McComb with the lowest unemployment at 1.6%, and Fallon and Gallatin counties are at 1.8%.
Total non-agriculture employment payroll employment numbers showed the state at 505,200 which is 500 jobs higher than a month ago for a net change of .1%.
Natural resources/mining showed the strongest growth with 7,100 jobs in March opposed to 7,000 in February, increasing by 1.4%. Leisure/hospitality followed closely behind with 1.3% growth. That sector’s job totals was 70,700 opposed to 69,800 in February.
Trade/transportation/utilities, financial activities, and government had less than 1 percent growth for the month.
Manufacturing, Information, Professional/business services and “other” services remained flat across the board.
Construction fell a half-percent with 34,300 jobs in March and 34,800 jobs in February.The education/health services sector fell as well with 80,400 jobs in March and 80,800 in February for a -.5 drop over the past month.
The above payroll numbers have been seasonally adjusted while the unemployment numbers have not been adjusted.