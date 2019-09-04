During the Sidney City Council regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3, Mayor Rick Norby read a proclamation in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Week.
"This Proclamation recognizes suicide as a national and statewide public health problem, suicide prevention as a national and statewide responsibility, and designates September 8 through September 14 as 'National Suicide Prevention Week' in Sidney. This week overlaps World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10th, recognized internationally and supported by the World Health Organization."
Suicide facts in Norby's proclamation included:
- Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death among individuals between ages 15 to 34.
- According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 47,000 people die by suicide in the United States each year.
- Suicide is the only leading cause of death in the United States that has increased every year for the past decade.
- It is estimated in 2017 (the last year national data was available), there were over 1.4 million suicide attempts.
- In 2018, suicide was the sixth leading cause of death in Montana.
- In 2018, 270 people died by suicide in Montana.
- Over 90 percent of people who die by suicide have a diagnosable and treatable mental health condition, although often that condition is not recognized or treated.
In other news
- Bill Vander Weele, executive director of Sidney Chamber, was appointed to a three-year term on the police commission.
- Vander Weele asked city council to consider giving Chamber Bucks as Christmas bonuses this year to keep dollars at local stores. Vander Weele said the school district has given Chamber Bucks in lieu of traditional Christmas bonuses for a few years.
- City council approved Vander Weele's request for the Parade of Lights to be held Friday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. Chief of Police Frank DiFonzo requested Vander Weele ask the last four to five floats to refrain from throwing candy due to street clean up.
- Draw number 12 for the Waste Water Treatment Project Phase 3 was approved in the amount of $549,963.47.
- DiFonzo asked for two road signs near school zones, warning drivers of upcoming school zones. City council approved the request.