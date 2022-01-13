Miles Community College (MCC) has partnered with Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) to offer a paramedicine program as an Associate of Applied Science degree. Students are able to complete the program through FVCC without leaving Miles City. The Paramedicine program will prepare them for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians examinations to become registered paramedics.
Students wanting to apply for the FVCC Paramedicine program located on the Miles Community College campus must first complete the prerequisite Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course (ECP 130) at MCC and obtain their EMT card to be accepted into the Paramedicine program through FVCC. Once accepted into the FVCC Paramedicine program, the paramedicine students will be able to take all coursework and finish the paramedicine program at Miles City on the MCC campus.
MCC offers the EMT course to fulfill requirements for applying to the FVCC Paramedicine program. MCC’s course and EMT card/certification qualify passing students to work or volunteer as an EMT in their own communities. Other general education courses required by the FVCC Paramedicine program can also be taken through MCC.
The 15-week, 6-credit EMT course at MCC will offer students the opportunity to learn about emergency situations and participate in real-life scenarios for a hands-on learning experience. Classes are held Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:00pm to 9:00pm and start at the beginning of the spring 2022 semester on Wednesday, January 19.
“There is a statewide and nationwide shortage not only of emergency medical service (EMS) providers but also paramedics,” commented Sarah Lewin, Battalion Chief and EMS Officer of Miles City Fire and Rescue. “The expanded opportunity for underserved areas such as Eastern Montana to have access to an entire EMS training program (that includes both emergency medical technician [EMT] and paramedic programs) has the potential to greatly impact the availability of 911 service in Eastern Montana.”
Local grant funding is providing opportunities for area residents to take the EMT course free of charge, as well as pay for the Miles City Fire & Rescue employee tuition for those interested in pursuing the paramedic program. “The availability of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grant funding to subsidize this grant funding for this coming year is also a huge boom for these programs and a rare opportunity for area residents,” says Lewin.
“We are excited to bring EMT and Paramedicine opportunities to Eastern Montana,” says Dr. Rita Kratky, MCC Vice President of Academic Affairs. “It’s wonderful to be able to serve the smaller and rural communities of this region by offering additional education/training in emergency medical services that support their local areas.”
“Emergency medical services in Montana (and other rural areas) are in crisis because of many factors, one of which is the dearth of qualified EMS providers,” explained Lewin. “Expanding access in rural areas, such as ours, is a huge opportunity for the city, county, region, and state.”
Both the EMT and Paramedicine courses begin, Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Students registering for the EMT course may call the MCC campus at 406-874-6100 or visit www.milescc.edu/apply.
Limited grant funding is available for students seeking to take the EMT course at MCC. Please contact Sarah Lewin at 406-951-1865 or syoung@milesecity-mt.org for further information.
Students interested in the FVCC Paramedicine program can contact Program Director Jason Pitts at 406-756-3901 or jpitts@fvcc.edu.