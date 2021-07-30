Chief Justice Mike McGrath today announced he has re-appointed Russell McElyea to
continue serving as the Chief Judge of the Montana Water Court. McElyea’s appointment is effective August 1, 2021. McElyea, who started as the associate judge, has been a Water Court judge since 2012.
“Russ has done an incredible with moving the adjudication process to its conclusion. He understands the mechanics of the court and what needs to be done to provide finality to water users,” said Chief Justice McGrath. “We are very lucky he is willing to continue in this role.”
The Water Court was created by the 1979 Montana Legislature. It has exclusive jurisdiction over the adjudication of all water-rights claims in Montana. More than 200,000 water rights claims will eventually be adjudicated through the Water Court. The court issued its first final decree earlier this month.
McElyea, of Bozeman, was appointed as the associate judge in June 2012 and become the chief judge in 2013. Prior to joining the court, he was the Chief Operating Officer for Moonlight Basin Resort and practiced primarily water and real estate law in Bozeman. He received this law degree from the University of Colorado and bachelor’s degree in economics from Northern Arizona University. McElyea is active in a variety of recreational pursuits with a special interest in shooting sports.
McElyea’s appointment is for a four-year term; he must be confirmed by the Senate in 2023. He will continue to earn $142,683 per year.