Barak James McGhee, age 32 of Sidney, was convicted of indecent exposure to a minor in Montana Seventh Judicial District Court in Richland County on May 22. Before McGhee is sentenced, Judge Katherine Bidegaray ordered him to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation, which will result in a recommendation as to treatment and risk level.
McGhee was originally charged with two counts of indecent exposure to a minor in late 2018 when two minors, both age 9, came forward with allegations. The victims said he exposed himself to them during a visit to his apartment.
The same two minors were prior victims of McGhee's, according to a brief by Deputy County Attorney Charity McLarty. In the brief, it is stated the defendant was accused in North Dakota of gross sexual imposition in January 2015. Court documents indicate the mother of the victims brought allegations forward in both cases.
According to the Montana Code Annotated, a person convicted of indecent exposure to a minor can face up to $50,000 in fines, a prison term of up to four years or both.
Sentencing for McGhee will take place in district court on Monday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m.